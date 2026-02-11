Society Pass Incorporated, NusaTrip Incorporated and Tourmind Corp Limited Announce Collaboration to Develop Technology Solutions for Travel Wholesalers and the B2B Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, and its majority owned subsidiary, NusaTrip Inc orporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) (“NusaTrip”), the leading SEA and Asia-Pacific-based (“APAC”) integrated travel technology platform, today announce a strategic collaboration with Tourmind Corp Limited (“Tourmind”), a travel technology company, to jointly develop technology solutions for travel wholesalers and the global B2B travel sector.

NusaTrip and Tourmind have agreed to collaborate on developing technology solutions aimed at enhancing travel distribution processes for travel wholesalers, agencies, and B2B platforms. Leveraging NusaTrip’s travel inventory and network alongside Tourmind’s technology expertise, the partnership will focus on introducing improved infrastructure and tools to support greater efficiency in wholesale and business-to-business travel operations. The companies plan to introduce these solutions to select partners initially, with a broader rollout expected in later phases.

Anson Neo, CEO of NusaTrip, commented: “This collaboration underscores our interest in advancing technology in the travel wholesale and B2B segment. Integrating AI into distribution processes will help travel partners access tools to support their growth and improve operations.”

Raynauld Liang, Chief Executive Officer of NusaTrip’s majority shareholder, Society Pass Incorporated, explains, “Our collaboration with Tourmind supports our goal of leveraging advanced technology to address challenges in travel distribution. By working together, we aim to develop systems that provide meaningful value to travel wholesalers and B2B partners.”

About Society Pass Incorporated.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 3 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, and lifestyle). Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

About NusaTrip Incorporated.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in SEA and APAC. NusaTrip currently has more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide on its marketing platform. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA’s access to all airline fares and inventories.

We have demonstrated an ability to execute accretive and synergistic acquisitions as well as integrate and fundamentally improve our acquired businesses. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of other synergistic companies, and we are currently looking to acquire travel agencies operating throughout SEA and APAC. We aim to bring travellers from the rest of the world to SEA and APAC (inbound travel) and bring travellers from SEA and APAC to the rest world (outbound travel).

NusaTrip completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker NUTR in August 2025.

