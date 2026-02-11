Dandy Auto Marine Proudly Celebrates Over 35+ Years of Dedication to The Airdrie, Alberta Community

Airdrie, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dandy Auto Marine, a top automotive and marine repair company, is excited to celebrate over 35+ years of dedication to the Airdrie, Alberta community and to helping improve the quality of life for residents.



Year after year, Dandy Auto Marine has looked at the evolving needs within Airdrie and consistently stepped up to support the community in meaningful ways. From hosting an annual food bank drive for the Airdrie Food Bank and donating approximately 100 lbs of food each year through its Donate and Save promotion, to contributing multiple boats and trucks to local non-profit camps such as Foothills Camp, Dandy Automotive remains deeply invested in giving back. In addition, Dandy Automotive has proudly supported George MacDougall High School’s graduating class for several years through donations to their silent auction. This year alone, Dandy Automotive contributed nine gift certificates totaling $1,500 in automotive services to help support graduating students and school initiatives.



“As time has gone on, more and more businesses should take a moment to give back to their local communities in whatever way they can,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Dandy Automotive has been part of and served the Airdrie community for 35+ years and is excited and hopeful to continue serving and supporting it for many more years to come.”



From vehicle inspections to service on brakes, tire rotations, alignments, warning lights, engine function, drive train issues, and drivability concerns, Dandy Auto Marine offers a comprehensive range of automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as an array of marine routine maintenance, major repairs, or fibreglass restoration solutions by a team of highly certified, experienced technicians dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction.

Part of the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) and the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC), as well as being a CAA (Canadian Automobile Association) Certified Repair Center, the company’s commitment to excellence ensures an exemplary client experience from the front desk customer service to the automobile mechanics delivering the service.

Dandy Auto Marine encourages residents in Airdrie to learn more about its dedicated community efforts and to view its list of expert automotive and marine repair services by visiting its website today.



About Dandy Auto Marine Ltd



Located in Airdrie, Alberta, Dandy Auto Marine Ltd has been offering residents excellent automotive repair, vehicle inspections, and maintenance, as well as marine repair and maintenance services for over 35 years. With additional RV and boat storage options available, Dandy Auto Marine is committed to making vehicle care stress-free and transparent, so customers feel educated, respected, and confident—not sold to.



More Information



To learn more about Dandy Auto Marine and its celebration of over 35+ years of dedication to the Airdrie, Alberta community



