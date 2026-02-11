Prenetics to Report Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Feb 18, 2026 and Host Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 ended December 31, 2025 before market open on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The Company will also hold its earnings conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with analysts.

Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878 Webcast PRE Conference Call



An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.prenetics.com/.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing human health and longevity. The Company’s flagship consumer brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, is redefining the premium daily nutrition category through science-backed formulations and global brand partnerships. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, surpassing $100 million in annualized revenue within 11 months, and is now sold in more than 30 countries worldwide.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com