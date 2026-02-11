HNL Lab Medicine Opens New Patient Service Center at The Marketplace at Steamtown

SCRANTON, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine is expanding access to convenient, high-quality laboratory services with the opening of a new Patient Service Center at The Marketplace at Steamtown, located at 300 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. The new location will officially open on February 16.

To mark the opening of the new Patient Service Center, HNL Lab Medicine will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 24 at 11:00 a.m., and welcomes community members to attend.

The new Patient Service Center is designed to serve patients of all ages and includes a dedicated pediatric room, offering a more comfortable and supportive experience for children and families. Like all HNL Lab Medicine Patient Service Centers, the Steamtown location provides walk-in laboratory services with no appointment necessary, making it easy and convenient for patients to complete lab work.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Scranton and provide another accessible option for the community,” said Lucas Gordils-Molina, Director of Phlebotomy Services at HNL Lab Medicine. “This new Patient Service Center reflects our commitment to patient comfort, convenience, and dependable laboratory services for both patients and healthcare providers.”

New Patient Service Center Details

•





Location: The Marketplace at Steamtown

300 Lackawanna Ave.

Scranton, PA 18503

•





Hours:

Monday–Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: Closed •







Services:

Walk-in laboratory services

No appointment required

Pediatric-friendly blood draw room

Patient Service Centers Throughout the Area

The new Steamtown location joins many existing HNL Lab Medicine Patient Service Centers across Northeastern Pennsylvania, including the following nearby locations:

•





Scranton – Wright Center

501 South Washington Avenue, Suite 800

Scranton, PA 18505 •





Avoca – Ramos Rheumatology

650 Main Street

Avoca, PA 18641 •







Dickson City – Fashion Mall

249 Scranton Carbondale Highway

Fashion Mall

Scranton, PA 18508 •







Peckville – Main Street (Rosedon Plaza)

1500 Main Street

Blakely, PA 18452

Together, these Patient Service Centers provide patients and healthcare providers with multiple convenient locations for reliable laboratory testing, helping reduce travel time and improve access to care across the region.

Patients and providers can visit HNL.com/locations to find a nearby Patient Service Center and learn more about available services.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 31 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,022 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

laenne.aquino@hnl.com

484-425-5047