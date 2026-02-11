Digital Currency Market Size to Hit $67.34 Bn by 2031 at 11.86% CAGR Driven by Rising CBDC Adoption & DeFi Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the digital currency market size was valued at USD 34.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 38.46 billion in 2026 to USD 67.34 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.86% during the forecast period (2026–2031), driven by rising adoption of cryptocurrencies, expansion of blockchain-based payment systems, and increasing institutional and regulatory acceptance of digital assets.

The market expansion is driven by increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets across financial services, growing enterprise blockchain integration, and heightened regulatory clarity in key economies. Advancements in payment digitization, cross-border transaction efficiency, and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms continue to strengthen the digital currency industry, positioning it as a core component of the evolving global financial ecosystem.

Digital Currency Market Trends and Technology Shifts

Real-World Asset Tokenization and Liquidity Expansion

The tokenization of physical and financial assets is reshaping how collateral is created and accessed in digital ecosystems. Large asset managers are now moving beyond experimental pilots and deploying scalable platforms that bring traditional instruments on-chain. By using smart contracts, processes such as compliance verification, income distribution, and secondary trading become automated, unlocking liquidity from assets that were previously difficult to trade. This shift also lowers entry barriers for smaller investors while providing regulators with greater transparency, reinforcing confidence across the digital finance landscape.

Mobile Wallet Adoption Accelerates Digital Payment Shift

Consumers are increasingly shifting away from physical cash as mobile wallets and digital payment tools become part of everyday transactions. The expanding reach of stablecoins and their integration into trusted payment networks help digital currencies feel more familiar and reliable to users. At the same time, partnerships between card networks and blockchain platforms are enabling seamless on-chain settlements, blurring the line between traditional payments and digital finance. In mobile-first regions, this transition is happening even faster, as users bypass legacy payment systems in favor of app-based, real-time alternatives.

Digital Currency Market Growth Across Global Economies

According to the digital currency market forecast, Asia-Pacific continues to lead global adoption, supported by clear regulatory signals in major financial hubs and strong usage across mobile-first economies. Governments in the region are actively testing sovereign digital currencies, while markets such as Japan and South Korea benefit from established compliance frameworks and deep trading activity, keeping the region at the forefront of digital finance innovation.

The Middle East and Africa are emerging as a fast-growing region, driven by public-sector initiatives to expand financial access. Several countries are advancing digital currency pilots to modernize payment systems, while Gulf economies are leveraging regulatory sandboxes to attract global service providers, positioning the region as an increasingly important contributor to future market growth.

