2025-2026 US Early Indicators Report on Law Firm Hourly Rate Trends, Benchmarks, and Firmwide Pricing Changes: Comparative Hourly Rate Change by Position and Firm from the Prior Year and by How Much

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2025-2026 Early Indicators Report on Law Firm Hourly Rate Trends, Benchmarks, and Firmwide Pricing Changes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the 2026 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report, the Platform identified annual 2026 firmwide hourly rate changes effective prior to January 1, 2026 and compared those rates to prior High and Low Standard and Average Billed hourly rates to determine the % increase or change in rates from 2025 to 2026.

Clients have found that these firms' rate changes are accurate barometers of rate changes for all large US law firms in terms of direction and amount, i.e., comparative hourly rate change by Position and Firm from the prior year and by how much. The changes for 2026 are greater than those for the same firms in 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: 2026 v 2025 Rates by AmLaw

AmLaw 10

AmLaw 30

AmLaw 50

AmLaw 51-100

AmLaw 1-100

AmLaw 101-200

AmLaw 200

NLJ 500

Section 2: 2026 v 2025 Rates by Individual Firm

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

White & Case LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Dentons

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Milbank LLP

Willkie Farr

Covington & Burling LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Bracewell LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Stinson LLP

Saul Ewing LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Robinson & Cole LLP

Seward & Kissel LLP

Cole Schotz

Offit Kurman, P.A.

Cullen & Dykman, LLP

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

Garfunkel Wild, P.C.

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg

McCormick, Barstow, Sheppard, Wayte & Carruth, LLP

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP

Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.

Potter Anderson & Corroon, LLP

Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.

Selendy Gay PLLC

Sullivan & Worcester LLP

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP

