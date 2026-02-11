2025-2026 US Early Indicators Report on Law Firm Hourly Rate Trends, Benchmarks, and Firmwide Pricing Changes: Comparative Hourly Rate Change by Position and Firm from the Prior Year and by How Much

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2025-2026 Early Indicators Report on Law Firm Hourly Rate Trends, Benchmarks, and Firmwide Pricing Changes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For the 2026 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report, the Platform identified annual 2026 firmwide hourly rate changes effective prior to January 1, 2026 and compared those rates to prior High and Low Standard and Average Billed hourly rates to determine the % increase or change in rates from 2025 to 2026.
Clients have found that these firms' rate changes are accurate barometers of rate changes for all large US law firms in terms of direction and amount, i.e., comparative hourly rate change by Position and Firm from the prior year and by how much. The changes for 2026 are greater than those for the same firms in 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
Research and Reporting Methodology
Section 1: 2026 v 2025 Rates by AmLaw
- AmLaw 10
- AmLaw 30
- AmLaw 50
- AmLaw 51-100
- AmLaw 1-100
- AmLaw 101-200
- AmLaw 200
- NLJ 500
Section 2: 2026 v 2025 Rates by Individual Firm
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Dentons
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Willkie Farr
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Bracewell LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Stinson LLP
- Saul Ewing LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Seward & Kissel LLP
- Cole Schotz
- Offit Kurman, P.A.
- Cullen & Dykman, LLP
- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP
- Garfunkel Wild, P.C.
- Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg
- McCormick, Barstow, Sheppard, Wayte & Carruth, LLP
- Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP
- Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.
- Potter Anderson & Corroon, LLP
- Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.
- Selendy Gay PLLC
- Sullivan & Worcester LLP
- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP
