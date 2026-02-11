Glacier Fresh Launches Coolon Countertop Cold Water Dispenser for Instant, Filtered Hydration at Home

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh, a home water filtration brand focused on accessible hydration solutions, today announced the launch of Coolon, a countertop cold water dispenser designed to provide instant, filtered drinking water without the need for plumbing or professional installation.

Created for modern households seeking a simpler and more accessible way to enjoy clean, great-tasting cold water, Coolon reflects Glacier Fresh’s continued commitment to improving everyday hydration through thoughtful design and advanced filtration technology.

As consumers increasingly prioritize health, convenience, and sustainability in their daily routines, Glacier Fresh positions Coolon as a practical solution that fits seamlessly into contemporary lifestyles—whether in kitchens, home offices, apartments, or shared living spaces.

As at-home hydration demand grows, Glacier Fresh introduces Coolon

Consumer awareness around drinking water quality has grown steadily in recent years, alongside a broader shift toward healthier and more sustainable daily habits. At the same time, many households are rethinking how water fits into their home routines, particularly as remote and hybrid work patterns continue to shape everyday life.

However, access to filtered and chilled water at home is often limited by practical constraints. Traditional systems may require permanent installation, dedicated space, or professional setup—barriers that can be especially challenging for renters and households with smaller kitchens.

It is within this context that Glacier Fresh introduces Coolon. Designed as a countertop solution, Coolon offers households a way to access cold, filtered water instantly—without the barriers often associated with traditional water systems. The product launch underscores Glacier Fresh’s response to real-world consumer needs, focusing on convenience without compromising water quality.

Coolon debuts as a no-installation solution for instant cold, filtered water

Coolon cold water dispenser brings together convenience, health, and design in a way that’s easy to understand at a glance — here are the key features that make it a standout addition to today’s kitchens and homes:

Instant cold, filtered water on demand , supporting consistent daily hydration at home or in the office.

, supporting consistent daily hydration at home or in the office. No installation or plumbing required , offering a flexible, plug-and-play solution for renters and space-conscious households.

, offering a flexible, plug-and-play solution for renters and space-conscious households. Advanced nano-filtration technology , designed to reduce a wide range of contaminants while retaining essential minerals for improved taste.

, designed to reduce a wide range of contaminants while retaining essential minerals for improved taste. Simple, intuitive operation , with easy-to-use controls and preset dispensing options.

, with easy-to-use controls and preset dispensing options. Compact, space-efficient design , suitable for kitchens, home offices, and small living spaces.

, suitable for kitchens, home offices, and small living spaces. Smart maintenance features , including a filter replacement indicator and easy-to-clean components.

, including a filter replacement indicator and easy-to-clean components. Support for more sustainable hydration habits, helping reduce reliance on single-use bottled water.





Designed for modern living: Coolon addresses space and setup constraints

Modern living spaces are increasingly defined by efficiency and flexibility. Kitchens are expected to accommodate multiple functions, and countertop space is often limited. Coolon was developed with these realities in mind.

Its compact footprint allows it to fit comfortably on most countertops without overwhelming the space, while its clean, modern design complements a wide range of home interiors. Rather than standing out as a bulky appliance, Coolon water dispenser is intended to blend naturally into everyday environments.

Ease of use is central to the product experience. From straightforward controls to intuitive water dispensing, Coolon water dispenser is designed to feel familiar and accessible from the first use. This focus on simplicity ensures that clean, cold water becomes part of daily life—rather than a feature that feels technical or intimidating.

Building on its filtration expertise, Glacier Fresh brings smarter taste to the countertop

Water taste plays a critical role in encouraging healthy hydration habits. Drawing on years of experience in water filtration, Glacier Fresh developed Coolon water dispenser to deliver not only cold water, but water that tastes clean and refreshing.

The filtration system inside Coolon water dispenser is engineered to reduce common contaminants that affect taste and odor, while maintaining a balanced drinking experience. By improving water quality at the point of use, Coolon helps households enjoy water that feels more appealing—supporting better hydration throughout the day.

This focus on taste reflects Glacier Fresh’s broader philosophy: effective filtration should enhance everyday life in subtle but meaningful ways. With Coolon cold water dispenser, the brand brings that philosophy directly to the countertop, combining performance with ease of access.

Coolon expands Glacier Fresh`s portfolio of home hydration solutions

The launch of Coolon countertop water dispenser represents more than a single product introduction—it marks another step in Glacier Fresh’s ongoing expansion within the home hydration space. Known for its wide range of filtration products, the brand continues to develop solutions that address diverse household needs.

By adding a countertop cold water dispenser to its portfolio, Glacier Fresh strengthens its ability to serve consumers at different stages of their hydration journey. Whether through refrigerator filters, pitchers, undersink ro systems or now countertop dispensers, the brand’s ecosystem is designed to offer flexibility and choice.

This approach reflects Glacier Fresh’s long-term vision: making clean, great-tasting water more accessible to households, regardless of space, budget, or installation constraints.

What Glacier Fresh is saying

“With the launch of Coolon water dispenser, we focused on removing everyday barriers that often make drinking better water more complicated than it needs to be,” said Allen, the product manager at Glacier Fresh. “Coolon reflects our belief that clean, cold water should be easy to access and adaptable to how people actually live today.”

The company notes that Coolon cold water dispenser aligns with its broader goal of developing hydration solutions that are practical, approachable, and designed for real-world use.

Availability

The Glacier Fresh Coolon Countertop Cold Water Dispenser is available now through the Glacier Fresh official website. Additional product information can be found at: https://glacierfreshfilter.com/products/glacierfresh-coolon-cold-water-dispenser

About Glacier Fresh

Glacier Fresh is a home water filtration brand dedicated to delivering clean, great-tasting water through accessible and thoughtfully designed solutions. With a growing portfolio that includes refrigerator filters, water pitchers, and countertop dispensers, Glacier Fresh serves households seeking reliable hydration options for modern living.

Driven by innovation, quality, and consumer trust, Glacier Fresh continues to develop products that make everyday hydration easier, healthier, and more sustainable.

