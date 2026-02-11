Port Construction Market to Reach US$ 346.53 Billion by 2035 | Mega-Project Expansions and Capacity Upgrades Accelerate Global Trade Efficiency, Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global port construction market size was valued at USD 176.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of USD 346.53 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The Port construction market is witnessing an unprecedented surge in 2025, driven by the need to accommodate ultra-large vessels and streamline global supply chains. India's Vadhavan Port stands out as a colossal undertaking, approved in 2024 to add 23.2 million TEUs of annual capacity. This greenfield project features 9 container terminals, each boasting a quay length of 1,000 meters, designed specifically to handle the world's largest container ships without draft restrictions.

Simultaneously, Singapore continues to redefine maritime scale with the Tuas Port development. Phase 1 has already operationalized 21 deep-water berths, while the long-term master plan targets 66 berths and a staggering handling capacity of 65 million TEUs. In China, Ningbo Zhoushan announced 2 new berths in September 2024, supported by a USD 922 million investment, reinforcing Asia's dominance in the Port construction market.

Key Market findings

North America dominated the global landscape, securing a 35.1% share of the total market revenue in 2025.

Based on port type, the sea port category emerged as the primary revenue generator, capturing 71% of the overall market valuation in 2025.

Based on construction mode, the brownfield (port expansion & upgrade) segment remained the preferred investment route, accounting for a substantial 60.8% of global project execution in port construction market.

Based on terminal type, the container and intermodal terminals segment maintained its leadership position, controlling the majority of capital expenditure in 2025.

By Port Type, Seaports Capturing 71% of Value Through Energy Transition Hubs

The seaport segment’s hegemony is being redefined by a new asset class: the Green Energy Gateway. While traditional marine cargo sustains volume, the 2025 valuation premium is driven by ports transforming into bunkering nodes for methanol and ammonia. It is not just about depth, it is about danger. The construction of cryogenic storage and safety zones for these volatile fuels is technically complex and capital-intensive, creating high barriers to entry that favor established sea ports over inland alternatives.

In 2025, seaborne cement trade volumes hit a record 207 Mt, signaling massive physical construction activity within these coastal zones to support this energy infrastructure. The dominance is structural: you simply cannot build a hydrogen export terminal on a river barge.

Trade Resilience: Seaborne trade grew 2.2% to 12.7 billion tons in 2024, providing the volume base.

Material Demand: Record cement trade volumes of 207 Mt indicate massive ongoing coastal construction.

Value Concentration: The top seaports handled 80% of global container throughput in July 2025.

Strategic Depth: Only seaports can accommodate the 16.1 Mt of cement exports from Vietnam, a key construction material hub.

​By Project Type, Brownfield Project Securing 60.8% Share via "Operational Surgery"

The brownfield segment dominates because it solves the "Land Lock" dilemma. In mature markets like the US and Europe, there is literally no coastline left. The 2025 market is characterized by "Operational Surgery"—complex civil engineering performed on live terminals. This segment commands a premium because the technical challenge of strengthening a quay wall while a ship is berthing next to it is immense.

The financial driver is the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which channeled USD 17 billion into upgrading existing facilities rather than building new ones. Investors prefer this "value-add" strategy because it bypasses the biodiversity permitting bottlenecks that are currently stalling greenfield projects globally.

Funding Flow: USD 17 billion in US federal funding is explicitly targeted at upgrading existing port/intermodal footprints.

Operational Continuity: Brownfield projects allow revenue generation to continue during construction, unlike the zero-revenue phase of greenfield.

Risk Mitigation: Avoiding the "biodiversity net gain" hurdles that delay new builds by years.

Capital Efficiency: Leveraging existing rail and road connections reduces the "total project cost" significantly.

By Container Terminals: Leading Investment with "Digital Rail" Integration

The container segment wins on connectivity. In 2025, the "port" is no longer just the quay, it is the railhead. The dominance of this segment is fueled by the aggressive build-out of on-dock rail facilities to decongest highways. The Global Container Port Throughput Index rose 4.1% in July 2025, but the real story was the North American surge of 8.3%, driven entirely by West Coast terminals racing to clear backlogs via rail.

The segment captures the majority of capital because it is the only asset class that can monetize "speed." Shippers will pay a premium for a terminal that can move a box from ship to train in under 2 hours, driving massive investment in automated rail-mounted gantry (ARMG) systems.

Throughput Spike: North American container volume surged 8.3% month-on-month in July 2025.

Intermodal Growth: The intermodal sector is growing at a 9.3% CAGR, faster than maritime trade itself.

Efficiency CapEx: Investments are focused on "rail-linked bonded terminals" to speed up cross-border flows.

Volume Recovery: Global throughput rose 4.1% year-on-year, validating the need for capacity expansion.

Mega-Project Capacity Expansions Drive Massive Throughput Growth and Global Trade Efficiency in Port Sector

Dredging and Land Reclamation Unlock New Land Resources and Enable Scalable Port Infrastructure Development

Reclamation is a primary driver of the Port construction market as coastal land becomes scarce. The Vadhavan project requires reclaiming 1,448 hectares from the Arabian Sea, creating a massive artificial island. Similarly, Singapore's Tuas Port Phase 2 is currently reclaiming 387 hectares, utilizing 227 caissons to form a robust 9.1 kilometers seawall that protects the new terminal infrastructure from rising sea levels.

Dredging activities are equally intense in the Americas and the Middle East to ensure navigable depths for heavy tonnage. The Port of Brownsville in the USA awarded a USD 104 million contract to Callan Marine in 2024 to remove 7 million cubic yards of material, deepening the channel to 54 feet. In Saudi Arabia, the NEOM Port project widened its access channel to 550 meters and achieved a depth of 19 meters, ensuring 24/7 access for next-generation vessels.

Terminal Capacity and Berthing Lines Boost Cargo Handling Volumes and Economic Impact Across Regions

European ports are responding to capacity constraints with significant infrastructure upgrades. Valencia Port in Spain initiated a northern extension in 2024 that adds 5 million TEUs to its annual throughput. This project involves constructing a massive 1,970 meters of new berthing line with a draft of 20 meters, creating 5,000 jobs during the initial construction phase alone.

In the Netherlands, the Port construction market is focused on optimizing existing footprints. The Maasvlakte II expansion at Rotterdam is adding 1,000 meters of deep-sea quay across 47.5 hectares of developed land. Across the globe in Indonesia, the Tanjung Priok Phase 2 expansion broke ground in November 2024, aiming to build 4 new terminals, each designed with a theoretical capacity of 8 million TEUs to serve the booming Southeast Asian trade routes.

Strategic US Infrastructure Grants Fuel Nationwide Port Modernization and Resilience Against Disruptions

The United States injected distinct capital into the Port construction market through 2024 PIDP grants, funding 31 projects nationwide. The Port of Anchorage received USD 50 million to construct a new general-purpose cargo terminal, critical for Alaskan supply chains. Similarly, the Port of Oakland secured USD 49.5 million to modernize its structural components and enhance operational resilience against climate risks.

Smaller ports also benefited from this investment wave, highlighting the market's breadth. The Port of Hennepin received USD 38.6 million to build 1 new dock for agricultural exports, while Bellingham secured USD 11 million for essential improvements. The Port of Savannah was awarded USD 49.9 million specifically to develop a self-contained power distribution network, showcasing the shift toward resilient utility infrastructure within port boundaries.

Rail and Intermodal Connectivity Enhance Logistics Efficiency and Reduce Inland Transport Congestion

Efficient rail links are becoming just as vital as quayside depth in the Port construction market. The Port of Long Beach is undertaking the massive Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility project, expanding its rail yard from 82 acres to 171 acres. This expansion will more than triple the port's on-dock rail capacity to 4.7 million TEUs, significantly reducing truck congestion.

This facility is designed to assemble trains up to 10,000 feet long, streamlining intermodal transport to the US Midwest. Construction is actively progressing with a full completion target of 2032. In India, the Vadhavan Port is strategically located just 12 km from the Dedicated Freight Corridor, ensuring that the 4 multipurpose berths and 4 liquid cargo berths have immediate access to the national rail network.

Green Energy and Hydrogen Hubs Accelerate Sustainable Transition and Position Ports as Energy Leaders

The Port construction market is pivoting toward energy transition infrastructure. Rotterdam is leading this shift with the construction of a 60 centimeters diameter hydrogen pipeline to connect industrial clusters. This supports a new 200 MW electrolyser and a facility targeting 250,000 tons of e-SAF production, cementing the port's role as a green energy hub.

Terminals are also integrating specific berths for non-containerized cargo to support this transition. Vadhavan Port's design includes 4 liquid cargo berths specifically for fuel and chemical transport. Furthermore, the installation of shore power systems is becoming standard, the USD 49.9 million grant to Savannah highlights the financial commitment required to electrify terminal operations and reduce emissions from docked vessels.

Automation and Smart Fleets Transform Operational Speed and Precision in Modern Port Infrastructure

Automation is a dominant trend in the Port construction market, driving demand for specialized ground infrastructure. In 2024, APM Terminals Rotterdam placed a significant order for 71 AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), requiring reinforced pavement and sensor-embedded aprons. Singapore's Tuas Port has already deployed a fleet exceeding 200 units, necessitating a highly precise, digitized yard layout.

These smart ports rely on 5G and fiber-optic backbones embedded during the construction phase. The sheer scale of automation is influencing terminal design, as seen in the USD 113 million equipment order by Port Houston. Automated terminals require fewer human walkways but more robust datacenters and charging stations, fundamentally changing the civil engineering requirements for new port projects.

Heavy Machinery and Crane Deployment Strengthen Lifting Capacity and Vessel Handling Capabilities Worldwide

The installation of ship-to-shore (STS) cranes triggers substantial quay reinforcement work in the Port construction market. In 2024, ports globally installed 210 new STS cranes, with 90 units featuring an outreach of over 60 meters to serve the widest vessels. Port Houston ordered 8 STS cranes in 2024, taking delivery of 4 units in January 2025 to boost throughput.

Jaxport recently completed a USD 93 million project to install cranes with a lift capacity of 65 long tonnes and an outreach spanning 19 containers. Meanwhile, the Port of Guam authorized 3 new STS cranes, and Shanghai Port added 11 new STS cranes in a single year. These heavy loads require deepened foundations and strengthened rails, driving specialized marine construction contracts.

Specialized Marine Infrastructure Diversifies Revenue Streams and Enhances Strategic Port Versatility

Beyond containers, the Port construction market includes critical security and specialized transport facilities. The Vadhavan project incorporates 1 Coast Guard berth and 1 Ro-Ro berth to diversify its operational capability. In Cambodia, the Kampot Port Phase 1, completed in 2025, provides a depth of 15 meters to accommodate vessels up to 100,000 tonnes, opening new trade lanes.

Breakwaters remain a massive engineering component of these projects. Vadhavan requires a 10.14 kilometers offshore breakwater to create tranquil harbor waters. Similarly, the Paradip Port in India recently deepened its approach channel to 22 meters and its entrance channel to 21 meters via a USD 408.9 million project, ensuring safe passage for Capesize bulk carriers during rough monsoon seasons.

