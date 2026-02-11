Global Base Metals Directory 2026: Detailed Company Information for 3,000+ Miners, Producers and Traders of Aluminum, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin, and Zinc Markets

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Base Metals Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Detailed company information for 3,000+ miners, producers and traders of aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc markets.
The Global Base Metals Directory has been completely re-researched. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date.
You can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around, saving you hours of time when sourcing a new supplier, buyer or simply trying to re-establish a business relationship.
Contact and Company Information
Company profiles include:
- Core data: Full contact details, year established, number of employees, exports markets, end-user industries, and accreditations
- Products: Capacity and output numbers
- Facilities: Mines (ores/minerals mined, reserves, output) and plants (equipment type and technology supplier, size and capacity)
- Expansion plans: New mines, new plants, and modernization projects covered
- Finance data: Ownership details, Revenue, and Net Profit
You will be able to:
- Search for companies by metal, region, location, company type, job title or type of equipment.
- Export your results to Excel.
Save time and reduce your costs.
- Identify new sales opportunities in minutes
- Plan your business trips
- Create high quality, accurate and targeted prospect lists
- Improve targeted spending of your sales budget.
This is the ultimate resource to all the players in the base metals markets!
Countries Covered
- Algeria
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyz Republic
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
