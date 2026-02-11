Global Base Metals Directory 2026: Detailed Company Information for 3,000+ Miners, Producers and Traders of Aluminum, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin, and Zinc Markets

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Base Metals Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Detailed company information for 3,000+ miners, producers and traders of aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc markets.



The Global Base Metals Directory has been completely re-researched. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date.



You can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around, saving you hours of time when sourcing a new supplier, buyer or simply trying to re-establish a business relationship.



Contact and Company Information

Company profiles include:

Core data: Full contact details, year established, number of employees, exports markets, end-user industries, and accreditations

Products: Capacity and output numbers

Facilities: Mines (ores/minerals mined, reserves, output) and plants (equipment type and technology supplier, size and capacity)

Expansion plans: New mines, new plants, and modernization projects covered

Finance data: Ownership details, Revenue, and Net Profit

You will be able to:

Search for companies by metal, region, location, company type, job title or type of equipment.

Export your results to Excel.

Save time and reduce your costs.

Identify new sales opportunities in minutes

Plan your business trips

Create high quality, accurate and targeted prospect lists

Improve targeted spending of your sales budget.

This is the ultimate resource to all the players in the base metals markets!

Countries Covered

Algeria

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz Republic

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uruguay

Venezuela

