BTCC Exchange Launches BTCC Earn with Flexible 20% APY and Exclusive New User Offer

LODZ, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of BTCC Earn, an earning program designed to help users earn returns on their crypto holdings.
BTCC Earn features a Flexible Savings product offering annual percentage yields (APY) of up to 20%, alongside an exclusive new user promotion that offers 300% APY on USDT for a limited time.
New User Exclusive: 300% APY Welcome Offer
To celebrate the launch, BTCC is offering new users an exclusive opportunity to earn 300% APY on USDT through a 2-day fixed-term product. Available within 7 days of registration on BTCC, this limited-time promotion provides an attractive entry point for users new to the platform's earning products.
Key Features:
- APY: 300%
- Term: 2 days
- Maturity: Automatic return of principal plus interest
This promotion operates on a first-come, first-served basis with limited availability. New users can achieve substantial capital growth in just 48 hours.
Flexible Earn: High Returns with Full Liquidity
Beyond the welcome promotion, BTCC Earn's flagship Flexible Earn provides ongoing earning opportunities. The product solves a key challenge for crypto investors: earning competitive returns without restricting access to capital. BTCC offers APY of up to 20% to allow users to select the option that best fits their financial strategy.
Key Features:
- Target Users: All BTCC users
- APY: Up to 20%
- Interest Distribution: Hourly calculation and distribution
- Liquidity: Subscribe and redeem anytime with no lock-up periods or penalties
Users maintain complete control over their assets while generating passive income, making Flexible Earn ideal for both active traders and long-term holders seeking to optimize idle capital.
In today's volatile crypto market, BTCC Earn provides a solution for traders seeking to generate consistent returns without sacrificing liquidity. Whether capitalizing on market opportunities or building long-term wealth, users can put their assets to work while maintaining full control. New and existing users can begin earning today by visiting the BTCC Earn page.
About BTCC
Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.
