BTCC Exchange Launches BTCC Earn with Flexible 20% APY and Exclusive New User Offer

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LODZ, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of BTCC Earn, an earning program designed to help users earn returns on their crypto holdings.

BTCC Earn features a Flexible Savings product offering annual percentage yields (APY) of up to 20%, alongside an exclusive new user promotion that offers 300% APY on USDT for a limited time.

New User Exclusive: 300% APY Welcome Offer

To celebrate the launch, BTCC is offering new users an exclusive opportunity to earn 300% APY on USDT through a 2-day fixed-term product. Available within 7 days of registration on BTCC, this limited-time promotion provides an attractive entry point for users new to the platform's earning products.

Key Features:

APY: 300%

300% Term: 2 days

2 days Maturity: Automatic return of principal plus interest





This promotion operates on a first-come, first-served basis with limited availability. New users can achieve substantial capital growth in just 48 hours.

Flexible Earn: High Returns with Full Liquidity

Beyond the welcome promotion, BTCC Earn's flagship Flexible Earn provides ongoing earning opportunities. The product solves a key challenge for crypto investors: earning competitive returns without restricting access to capital. BTCC offers APY of up to 20% to allow users to select the option that best fits their financial strategy.

Key Features:

Target Users: All BTCC users

All BTCC users APY: Up to 20%

Up to 20% Interest Distribution: Hourly calculation and distribution

Hourly calculation and distribution Liquidity: Subscribe and redeem anytime with no lock-up periods or penalties

Users maintain complete control over their assets while generating passive income, making Flexible Earn ideal for both active traders and long-term holders seeking to optimize idle capital.

In today's volatile crypto market, BTCC Earn provides a solution for traders seeking to generate consistent returns without sacrificing liquidity. Whether capitalizing on market opportunities or building long-term wealth, users can put their assets to work while maintaining full control. New and existing users can begin earning today by visiting the BTCC Earn page .

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com