Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Set for Strong Growth Through 2030 | North America Leading Innovation

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global agriculture biotechnology market is set to surge from USD 92.19 billion in 2025 to USD 144.25 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 9.4%.

Why Agriculture Biotechnology Is Taking Center Stage

With the global population racing toward 10 billion by 2050, agriculture faces a tough challenge: produce more food, with fewer resources, and lower environmental impact. Biotechnology is stepping in as a game-changer—blending genetic engineering, microbial innovations, and animal biotechnology to build climate-resilient, high-yield, and sustainable farming systems.

From CRISPR-based genome editing and microbial biofertilizers to AI-integrated biotech and synthetic biology, innovation is transforming how crops are grown and livestock is managed. Farmers are increasingly turning to GM crops, bio-based pest control, and soil-enhancing microbes to cut chemical use and boost productivity—even under climate stress.

Agriculture Biotechnology Market Driver: Demand for Sustainable Agriculture

Sustainability is no longer optional—it’s essential. Rising food security concerns, shrinking arable land, and stricter environmental policies are accelerating the adoption of biofertilizers, biostimulants, and precision breeding technologies. Governments and global bodies are actively promoting biotech solutions to reduce emissions, protect soil health, and minimize dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Get Custom Data to Solve Your Business Challenges

Plant & Microbial Biotechnology: The Market Backbone

Plant biotechnology continues to dominate, powered by the widespread adoption of GM and CRISPR-edited crops that deliver higher yields, pest resistance, and climate resilience.

Microbial biotechnology is gaining strong traction as demand rises for eco-friendly biofertilizers, biocontrol agents, and microbial biostimulants that restore soil health and cut emissions.

Together, these segments are shaping a more productive and sustainable agricultural ecosystem through 2030.

Animal Biotechnology: Fastest-Growing Segment

The animal biotechnology segment is expected to clock the fastest growth, driven by rising demand for meat, dairy, and poultry and a global push for healthier, more sustainable livestock systems. Innovations in vaccines, genetic tools, reproductive technologies, and enzyme-based feed additives are improving animal health while reducing antibiotic use and environmental impact.

Industry leaders like Zoetis, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim are investing heavily in next-gen solutions, fueling rapid adoption worldwide.

North America: The Innovation Hub

North America is set to dominate the agriculture biotechnology industry, backed by strong R&D infrastructure, supportive regulations, and high adoption of GM crops and bio-based inputs. The US leads the charge, supported by agencies like USDA, EPA, and FDA, and powered by major players such as Bayer Crop Science, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Novonesis, and Lallemand Plant Care.

Current Developments in the Agriculture Biotechnology Industry

August 2025 : Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), India secured a ?4 crore (USD 490K) government grant to develop precision breeding for high-quality guava, aimed at improving fruit shelf-life and genetic resilience through advanced biotechnology.

: Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), India secured a ?4 crore (USD 490K) government grant to develop precision breeding for high-quality guava, aimed at improving fruit shelf-life and genetic resilience through advanced biotechnology. July 2025 : Flagship Pioneering’s Terrana Biosciences invested USD 50 million to advance RNA-based agricultural biotechnology platforms focused on adaptive crop yield enhancement and pest resistance, marking a shift from conventional GMOs to RNA-driven solutions.

: Flagship Pioneering’s Terrana Biosciences invested USD 50 million to advance RNA-based agricultural biotechnology platforms focused on adaptive crop yield enhancement and pest resistance, marking a shift from conventional GMOs to RNA-driven solutions. June 2025 : Micropep Technologies and Corteva Agriscience announced a multi-year R&D partnership to co-develop peptide-based biological crop protection agents via the Krisalix platform, offering sustainable, non-chemical alternatives to traditional pesticides.

: Micropep Technologies and Corteva Agriscience announced a multi-year R&D partnership to co-develop peptide-based biological crop protection agents via the Krisalix platform, offering sustainable, non-chemical alternatives to traditional pesticides. March 2025: Tropic Biosciences (UK) introduced a gene-edited non-browning banana designed to reduce food waste by delaying oxidation up to 12 hours post-harvest, improving global food preservation efficiency.

Get access to the latest updates on Agriculture Biotechnology Companies