Enovix to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Company” or “Enovix”), a global high-performance battery company, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the close of the market.

Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 25, 2026, to discuss the company’s business updates, key milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: https://enovix-q4-2025.open-exchange.net/. This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. Investors may submit questions on the registration page that they would like addressed on the call by Enovix management.

About Enovix

Enovix is a global high-performance battery company serving smartphone, smart eyewear, defense, and emerging edge-AI applications. The company currently manufactures and delivers high-performance lithium-ion batteries for mission-critical defense and industrial uses while advancing commercialization of its next-generation silicon-anode battery platform for smartphones, smart eyewear, and other edge-AI devices requiring higher energy density and performance without compromising safety.

Enovix partners with leading OEMs worldwide and is expanding manufacturing capabilities to support commercialization across consumer, industrial, and defense markets, including drones and other mission-critical systems.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit https://enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

