WellBeam and Compassus Launch Strategic Interoperability Partnership with Major Multi-State Health System

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellBeam, a healthcare technology company focused on improving clinical care management across the acute and post-acute continuum through seamless EMR interoperability, today announced a strategic collaboration with Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based care, including home health, home infusion, palliative, personal care, and hospice services and a large, integrated, multi-state health system headquartered in the Pacific Northwest.

Today, more than 70% of post-acute care coordination relies on manual processes such as fax, phone calls, and fragmented clinical data due to silos in EMR systems. These inefficiencies slow clinical authorizations, hinder care coordination, and contribute to provider burnout. WellBeam replaces these legacy workflows with next-generation infrastructure that enables real-time clinical collaboration between health systems and post-acute providers—improving patient care, unlocking new revenue opportunities, and reducing administrative burden for care teams.

As part of this collaboration, the health system is deploying WellBeam across multiple regions spanning six states, from Alaska down to Texas. WellBeam’s interoperability platform will power secure data exchange and embedded clinical workflows between a large network representing more than 12,000 physicians and Compassus’ home health and hospice care teams at the point of care. Compassus, which operates more than 300 access points across 33 states, plans to expand its use of WellBeam to strengthen care coordination and deepen health system relationships.

“Compassus is committed to innovation, interoperability and operational excellence,” said Chas Morgenstern, senior vice president of shared services and optimization at Compassus. “We anticipate this partnership will improve the connection between acute and home-based care providers – ultimately driving better outcomes for patients.”

The collaboration signals a broader shift in post-acute strategy among large healthcare organizations. By aligning on a shared interoperability framework, Compassus looks forward to enabling more, data-driven models across its health system partnerships — one that improves visibility into patient care, and strengthens operations as more care moves beyond the hospital setting.

“Connecting the care continuum has been a long-standing challenge in healthcare,” said Amee Devani, CEO of WellBeam. “This partnership shows what’s possible when interoperability is designed around real clinical workflows and the needs of care teams.”

About WellBeam

WellBeam is a healthcare technology company that improves how data and workflows move between acute and post-acute care providers. Its platform enables care teams to complete critical clinical tasks directly within their EMR while seamlessly connecting data across disparate systems—supporting better patient outcomes, greater efficiency, and stronger financial performance.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based care services, including home health, home infusion, palliative, and hospice care. With more than 10,000 teammates and over 300 access points nationwide, Compassus partners with health systems and long-term care organizations to deliver high-quality, individualized care focused on improving quality of life.