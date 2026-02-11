Art Palm Beach 2026 Marks Another Spectacular and Record-Breaking Year





PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art Palm Beach 2026 concluded with exceptional results, reinforcing its reputation as one of the country’s leading contemporary and modern art fairs. Building on the momentum of recent years, the 2026 edition delivered record-setting attendance and sales, while drawing significant national media attention and global interest to Palm Beach County. Collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts filled the Palm Beach County Convention Center throughout the fair, creating a dynamic environment defined by discovery, conversation, and strong buying activity. Exhibitors reported consistent foot traffic, meaningful engagement with collectors, and sales across a wide range of categories. Sales spanned from emerging contemporary works to blue-chip secondary market masterpieces, with prices ranging from approximately $15,000 to more than $600,000, reflecting the fair’s diverse collector base and strong market confidence across price points.

“This year’s Art Palm Beach was a spectacular success by every measure,” said Kassandra Voyagis, Fair Director and Producer of Art Palm Beach. “From the quality of the galleries and the caliber of collectors to the level of national attention the fair received, the energy was extraordinary. Art Palm Beach continues to grow in both scale and influence, and the response to the 2026 edition exceeded all expectations.”

Among the fair’s most talked-about moments was John Knuth’s fly-generated art installation, presented by Hollis Taggart Galleries. The groundbreaking exhibit featured 100,000 live flies creating art in real time, capturing the attention of visitors and becoming one of the most discussed and photographed works of the fair.

Another major highlight was the Sylvester Stallone art exhibition, which marked the first-ever retrospective of the artist’s work. The historic presentation attracted widespread interest and introduced collectors to a new dimension of Stallone’s creative career.

Notable sales were reported by leading exhibitors including, BLOND Contemporary, Markowicz Fine Arts, Cernuda Arte, among many others, underscoring the fair’s strength across both primary and secondary markets. Dealers cited strong opening-night acquisitions as well as sustained purchasing throughout the run of the fair. Long-Sharp Gallery experienced unprecedented sales of works by four emerging and established women artists. The gallery said, “The fair opened with immediate collector interest.” Gallery owner Rhonda Long-Sharp continued, “To see collectors respond so enthusiastically, particularly to Amy Kirchner’s monumental paintings within the first hours of the fair validates our commitment to championing female voices in contemporary art.”

Significant works placed during the fair included David Hockney’s The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire, 2011, presented by BLOND Contemporary, which sold on site and stood among the fair’s high-profile transactions. The sale reinforced continued collector demand for museum-caliber postwar and contemporary masters within the fair setting.

These headline moments, combined with the fair’s overall quality and scale, drew national media coverage from outlets including TMZ, Forbes, and other major publications, further elevating Art Palm Beach’s national profile.

“The quality of the crowd was very strong this year,” said Eric Forstmann of Eckert Fine Art. “We truly enjoyed our time at the fair, and the overall experience exceeded expectations.”

Art Palm Beach will return to the Palm Beach County Convention Center January 27-31 2027, with plans already underway to deliver an even wider selection of modern and contemporary art from international galleries, following the massive success of the 2026 edition.

