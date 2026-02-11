Wedbush Supports CME Group Prediction Markets as Volumes Surge Around Super Bowl LX

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities , a diversified financial services firm, today announced its continued support for CME Group's prediction markets, which delivered significant clearing volumes during Super Bowl LX weekend.

On Sunday, Wedbush cleared tens of millions of prediction market contracts traded at CME Group, supporting activity across 350+ products, and providing clearing services that enabled its clients to efficiently access these markets and better serve their own customers. This activity included significant customer onboarding and elevated trading volumes supported by Wedbush Technology Services, reflecting Wedbush’s sustained investment in technology, infrastructure, and client engagement.

“Prediction markets are a natural extension of Wedbush’s multi-asset platform and our global clearing capabilities,” said Gary Wedbush, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wedbush. “As markets evolve and new products emerge, our focus remains on providing clients worldwide with reliable access, strong risk management, and the infrastructure needed to operate seamlessly across asset classes, exchanges, and borders."

“Our clearing platform is built to deliver bespoke, scalable, high-performance, and low-latency technology solutions,” said Rodrigo Parrode, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Wedbush. “Prediction markets represent the next evolution in how investors interact with real‑time events. By supporting these markets at institutional scale, Wedbush is reinforcing its role at the forefront of market infrastructure modernization expanding access, enabling innovation, and partnering with clients as new market structures emerge globally.”

“We are pleased to work with Wedbush to build liquidity in CME Group prediction markets,” said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “FCMs like Wedbush help us expand access to a new generation of market users who are looking to express their views across our benchmarks, sports, entertainment and more.”

Wedbush continues to invest in technology and operational excellence to support expanding client activity across securities, futures, options, and emerging market structures, and is now live on multiple prediction market exchanges.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush s widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.