NORBIT – Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 11 February 2026
In line with the dividend policy, the board of directors has resolved to propose to the annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA that a dividend of NOK 5.00 per share should be paid for the fiscal year 2025.
The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the board of directors:
Dividend amount: NOK 5.00 per share
Announced currency: NOK
Last day including right: 20 May 2026
Ex-date: 21 May 2026
Record date: 22 May 2026
Payment date: On or about 3 June 2026
Date of approval: 20 May 2026
For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
For more information: www.norbit.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.