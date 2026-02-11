Akari Therapeutics Participates in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Interview Discussing the Company’s Expanded ADC Pipeline

CEO Abizer Gaslightwala discusses the Company’s recent announcement around its ADC pipeline expansion and IP strategy

Company also discusses its lead ADC program, AKTX-101, and its planned IND and CTA submissions as it advances towards first-in-human studies

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) powered by novel RNA-splicing payloads, today announced that Abizer Gaslightwala, CEO of Akari Therapeutics, participated in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” interview focused on the Company’s expanding ADC pipeline and intellectual property strategy.

As part of the segment, Mr. Gaslightwala discussed Akari’s recently announced patent filing and the introduction of AKTX-102, the Company’s second ADC pipeline candidate targeting CEACAM5-expressing solid tumors. The discussion highlighted how this milestone underscores the scalability of Akari’s PH1-powered ADC platform and its ability to generate multiple differentiated therapeutic programs.

Mr. Gaslightwala also addressed Akari’s differentiated approach to CEACAM5 through its novel antibody construct combined with the PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload, as well as the Company’s execution priorities as its lead program, AKTX-101, advances toward IND and CTA submission and first-in-human studies. In addition, the segment explored the strategic importance of Akari’s growing patent estate in supporting long-term value creation and potential partnering opportunities.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune system to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, ARV7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by late 2026/early 2027, and is also advancing AKTX-102, an ADC against a novel target highly relevant in GI and lung cancers. For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

