Gelteq and Healthy Extracts to Expand Gel-Based Nutrition Technologies with New Strategic Manufacturing & Commercial Partnership

MELBOURNE, Australia and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq”) and Healthy Extracts™ Inc. (“Healthy Extracts”) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) formalising a strategic partnership designed to accelerate the commercial rollout of next-generation gel-based nutraceutical products. The collaboration builds on Healthy Extracts’ prior purchases of Gelteq-formulated products and marks the first phase of a long-term plan to bring Gelteq’s proprietary gel delivery technology to large-scale US manufacturing and global distribution.

Under the MoU, Healthy Extracts will leverage its established US-based nutritional manufacturing capabilities to produce new gel-based nutraceutical products using Gelteq’s proprietary formulations, technical processes, and expertise. The collaboration enables both companies to combine complementary strengths; Gelteq’s innovation in gel-delivery science and Healthy Extracts’ operational manufacturing excellence and market access.

US-Manufactured Products with Global Distribution

Through this partnership, new gel-based nutraceutical products will be end-to-end manufactured in the United States using Healthy Extracts’ in-house capabilities and then distributed across both domestic and international channels. This structure is designed to support rapidly scalable production, strengthen supply-chain reliability, and meet the growing global demand for novel, science-backed delivery formats in the nutrition category.

Healthy Extracts will serve as the primary manufacturer, commercial seller, and distribution partner for this range of products, with the opportunity available to white-label finished goods for select customers. Gelteq will provide the required technical transfer to enable manufacturing whilst retaining full ownership of its intellectual property. Both companies will collaborate on marketing initiatives and future product development.

Expanding Gelteq’s Technology Into New Applications and Markets

“This partnership marks a significant step in expanding the reach of our gel-based technologies,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “Healthy Extracts brings the manufacturing strength and market presence needed to introduce new gel-format nutraceuticals at scale. We’re thrilled to see our technology applied to new product categories and new global markets.”

“This MoU expands our product pipeline with next-generation gel-based nutraceuticals and establishes a clear pathway to scalable U.S. manufacturing and commercial execution,” said Don Swanson, CEO of Healthy Extracts. “We intend to accelerate product rollout, broaden distribution across multiple channels, and support longer-term international expansion, as well as collaborate on additional product development, strategic commercialization initiatives, and expanded market opportunities over time.”

A Commercial Partnership Positioned for Scale

As global demand increases for advanced nutraceutical delivery systems, the companies believe gel-based formats represent one of the next major growth frontiers in functional nutrition. With Healthy Extracts’ manufacturing infrastructure and Gelteq’s proprietary technology, the partnership establishes a pathway to commercialise multiple lines of gel-based products while also opening opportunities for joint expansion into new regions such as China and emerging wellness markets.

Following the signing of the MoU, the companies seek to finalise the full Manufacturing & Royalty Agreement and to formalise commercial terms.

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel drug delivery platform in an ingestible gel form. Gelteq specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of gel products for licensed partners across pharmaceutical, consumer health and animal health markets. The proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug and nutrient delivery by enhancing bioavailability, improving patient compliance, and enabling precise dosing. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

About Healthy Extracts Inc.

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform is a vertically integrated NutraTech platform leveraging patented oral delivery technologies and strategic acquisitions to scale health and pharmaceutical-adjacent markets that deliver wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.healthyextracts.com

Gelteq Contact:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 17, 2025. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.