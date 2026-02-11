The SBB Research Group Foundation Names January 2026 Grant Finalists: Day Dreaming Organization Inc., One World Strong Foundation, Purekare Health Corporation

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Boston-area charities as the January 2026 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Day Dreaming Organization Inc. (Lawrence, MA) empowers youth to thrive through mentoring, academic support, and creative opportunities. By building confidence and fostering community connections, they support youth in turning their goals into purposeful paths forward.



(Lawrence, MA) empowers youth to thrive through mentoring, academic support, and creative opportunities. By building confidence and fostering community connections, they support youth in turning their goals into purposeful paths forward. One World Strong Organization (Newburyport, MA) focuses on bringing together and supporting a global community of individuals impacted by traumatic experiences. It offers a safe space for connection, shared stories, and mutual support throughout the healing process.



(Newburyport, MA) focuses on bringing together and supporting a global community of individuals impacted by traumatic experiences. It offers a safe space for connection, shared stories, and mutual support throughout the healing process. Purekare Health Corporation (Boston, MA) is dedicated to addressing interconnected challenges, including untreated mental health conditions, substance use disorders, overdose risk, and lack of access to harm-reduction education. They provide practical, life-saving support through community outreach, mental health counseling, and substance abuse counseling



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org