Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $453,000, compared to the $445,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $1,763,000, compared to the $1,254,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2024. Earnings per share was $2.88 for December 31, 2025, compared to $2.05 for December 31, 2024. Return on Assets finished the year at 0.664% for 2025 compared to 0.475% for 2024. The Return on Equity finished the year at 7.76% for December 31, 2025, compared to 6.14% for December 31, 2024.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 574-722-3855
Fax: 574-722-3857

 
Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
       
      
  12/31/202512/31/2024   
       
Total Assets $265,360$263,860   
       
Loans receivable, net  180,881 175,742   
Allowance for loan losses  1,877 1,954   
Cash and cash equivalents  7,536 14,992   
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks  - -   
Securities available for sale  53,516 54,567   
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  3,082 3,082   
Deposits  225,866 225,904   
FHLB borrowings and note payable  15,000 15,000   
Accrued Interest and other liabilities  1,781 2,525   
Shareholders' equity  22,713 20,431   
Shares Issued and Outstanding  612,192 611,597   
Nonperforming loans  2,826 2,907   
Real Estate Owned  - -   
       
       
  Three months ended 12/31 Year ended 12/31
   2025 2024  2025 2024 
       
Interest income $3,824$3,559 $14,455$12,981 
Interest expense  1,499 1,552  6,255 6,209 
Net interest income  2,325 2,007  8,200 6,772 
Provision for loan losses  - -  - (79)
Net interest income after provision  2,325 2,007  8,200 6,851 
Gain on sale of loans  56 133  255 393 
Other income  179 211  731 999 
General, admin. & other expense  1,989 1,797  7,214 6,968 
Earnings before income taxes  571 554  1,972 1,275 
Income tax expense  118 109  209 21 
Net earnings $453$445 $1,763$1,254 
Earnings per share    $2.88$2.05 
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted     609,243 608,124 




