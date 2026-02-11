Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $453,000, compared to the $445,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $1,763,000, compared to the $1,254,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2024. Earnings per share was $2.88 for December 31, 2025, compared to $2.05 for December 31, 2024. Return on Assets finished the year at 0.664% for 2025 compared to 0.475% for 2024. The Return on Equity finished the year at 7.76% for December 31, 2025, compared to 6.14% for December 31, 2024.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 574-722-3855

Fax: 574-722-3857

Logansport Financial Corp. Selected Financial Data (Dollars in thousands except for share data) 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Total Assets $ 265,360 $ 263,860 Loans receivable, net 180,881 175,742 Allowance for loan losses 1,877 1,954 Cash and cash equivalents 7,536 14,992 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks - - Securities available for sale 53,516 54,567 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,082 3,082 Deposits 225,866 225,904 FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 15,000 Accrued Interest and other liabilities 1,781 2,525 Shareholders' equity 22,713 20,431 Shares Issued and Outstanding 612,192 611,597 Nonperforming loans 2,826 2,907 Real Estate Owned - - Three months ended 12/31 Year ended 12/31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income $ 3,824 $ 3,559 $ 14,455 $ 12,981 Interest expense 1,499 1,552 6,255 6,209 Net interest income 2,325 2,007 8,200 6,772 Provision for loan losses - - - (79 ) Net interest income after provision 2,325 2,007 8,200 6,851 Gain on sale of loans 56 133 255 393 Other income 179 211 731 999 General, admin. & other expense 1,989 1,797 7,214 6,968 Earnings before income taxes 571 554 1,972 1,275 Income tax expense 118 109 209 21 Net earnings $ 453 $ 445 $ 1,763 $ 1,254 Earnings per share $ 2.88 $ 2.05 Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 609,243 608,124





