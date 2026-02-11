Global Mofy CEO Haogang Yang, Alongside ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming and Industry Leaders, Awarded “Top 10 Innovative Economic Figures of the Year” at the 2025 China Economic Summit Forum

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Haogang Yang, was recognized as one of the “Top 10 Innovative Economic Figures of the Year” at the 2025 China Economic Summit Forum.

Mr. Yang was honored alongside other award recipients, including Mr. Yiming Zhang, founder of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, as well as leaders from China’s healthcare, logistics, enterprise software, and artificial intelligence sectors.

Held in Beijing on January 24–25, 2026, the 2025 China Economic Summit Forum convened representatives from government, industry, and academia under the theme “Focusing on Economic Digitalization and Sharing New Development Opportunities.” The award program recognizes entrepreneurs who have made notable contributions to digital transformation and innovation-led development.

Since founding Global Mofy in 2017, Mr. Yang has focused on addressing challenges in digital content production, including high production costs, low efficiency, limited asset reusability, and insufficient industrialization. Under his leadership, the Company has continued to invest in standardized 3D digital asset systems, proprietary asset management capabilities, and workflow optimization, building a foundation for AI-enabled content production.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy said, “I am honored to receive this recognition at a pivotal time for China’s economic digitalization. This award reflects the dedication of the Global Mofy team and the growing acknowledgment of AI-enabled transformation in the digital content industry. As AI technology continues to evolve, we are advancing a collaborative model where AI enhances production while creative vision guides decision-making—with the goal of enabling technology to unlock efficiency and organizational capability without replacing creativity itself. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen innovation in generative AI, explore the integration of technology and art, and contribute to high-quality growth in the digital economy and the development of a strong cultural industry.”

