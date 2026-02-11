WISeKey’s WISeSat Schedules Launch of Its 21st LEO Satellite with SpaceX from California for March 2026

WISeSat Teams with SEALSQ and SEALCOIN.AI for an Exceptional Opportunity to Accelerate Its Vision for the Space Quantum Internet, Delivering Quantum-Secure, High-Speed, Low-Latency Broadband Directly to Users via a Constellation of LEO Satellites

Geneva, Switzerland, February 11, 2026 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary WISeSat.Space Corp. (“WISeSat”) specialized in space-technology and secure satellite communications for IoT applications is preparing for the launch of its 21st LEO satellite. The launch is currently scheduled for the end of March from California with SpaceX.

For this new launch, WISeSat is teaming with two other WISeKey subsidiaries: SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products and, SEALCOIN.AI which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Together, all parties aim to extend previous Proofs of Concept by embedding WISeKey’s trusted Root of Trust, with SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum chip, and SEALCOIN wallet directly onboard the WISeSat platform, thus accelerating their vision for the space quantum internet, by delivering quantum-secure, high-speed, low-latency broadband via a via constellation of LEO satellites. The satellites also integrate incremental innovations derived from SEALSQ’s quantum roadmap, leveraging advances from its partner ecosystem and startup investment program to enhance security, performance, and operational efficiency.

This upcoming launch represents the first operational deployment of a new generation of WISeSat satellites, which will progressively populate and modernize its constellation. With an average satellite lifespan of approximately five years, continuous renewal is essential to integrate new technologies, improve performance, and introduce advanced functionalities.

The anticipated WISeSat listing on NASDAQ via a business combination with Columbus Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COLA), a Cayman Islands–based public SPAC, will provide access to capital markets which is expected to significantly accelerate the deployment of the constellation, enabling global, device-to-device secure connectivity. This infrastructure will allow IoT devices equipped with WISeKey and SEALSQ microchips to securely transact tokens directly with Earth-based devices. Over time, quantum-enhanced capabilities will be gradually integrated into the satellite network.

WISeSat Satellite Deployment Strategy

As the satellite IoT communications division of WISeKey, WISeSat was created to address the growing demand for secure, real-time connectivity across critical sectors including logistics, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure management. Traditional IoT networks face increasing vulnerabilities, and WISeSat mitigates these risks through a global, satellite-based architecture protected by post-quantum cryptography.

Building on the success of previous missions, WISeKey is planning multiple WISeSat deployments throughout 2026, focused on expanding constellation coverage, increasing bandwidth and redundancy, integrating AI-driven analytics for enhanced security monitoring and real-time data processing, and developing hybrid terrestrial-satellite architectures.

As cyber and environmental challenges continue to evolve, initiatives such as the WISeSat IoT satellite constellation will play a critical role in shaping a more resilient, secure, and sustainable future. With multiple launches planned for 2026/27 WISeSat remains at the forefront of securing the IoT ecosystem through space-based technology and advancing toward a quantum-secure digital world. As quantum computing accelerates and cyber threats intensify, WISeSat reinforces WISeKey’s commitment to building a future-proof cybersecurity infrastructure capable of protecting critical digital ecosystems.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, commented, “This new launch and additional ones we are planning, represent a major step forward in securing IoT communications for the future. By integrating SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum chips with WISeKey’s trusted Root of Trust, we are ensuring that WISeSat remains a leader in satellite cybersecurity. Our goal is to deliver a quantum-resistant, globally connected IoT and D2D ecosystem capable of addressing tomorrow’s security challenges.”

Built on Hedera’s Decentralized Ledger Technology, SEALCOIN tokens ensure secure, transparent, and tamper-proof transactions, laying the foundation for a scalable Transactional IoT (t-IoT) infrastructure. This breakthrough aims to redefine machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions across sectors such as smart cities, logistics, remote sensing, and space-enabled services, opening new frontiers for secure, decentralized IoT applications beyond Earth.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO of The Hashgraph Group, added, “We are excited about the further expansion of the WISeSat constellation, delivering real-time and secure IoT connectivity across industries worldwide. We remain strong proponents of advanced space-based technology and enabling a quantum-secure, hyper-connected digital world, leveraging Hedera as the world’s leading quantum-secure distributed ledger technology. With the integration of SEALCOIN platform and QAIT as a digital currency settlement layer, we are entering a new frontier of space infrastructure rails that enable autonomous financial transactions between Earth and the wider galaxy.”

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organisations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications, which includes supporting and funding of training, innovation, and venture building programs globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association provides funding for innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For further information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



