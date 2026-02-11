Bath & Body Works Debuts Disney Princess Collection with New and Returning Fan-Favorite Fragrances

What You Should Know:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works and Disney are back with a new collection launching in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 13, 2026. The international rollout will begin in mid‑March and is expected to reach more than 40 markets by the end of the year. Building on the success of the first Disney Princess Collection, this next chapter features five all-new fragrances—Life’s a Fairytale, Snow White, Mulan, Rapunzel and Aurora—alongside the return of fan favorites, Belle and Tiana, from the first Disney Princess Collection.

Blending Disney’s magical storytelling with Bath & Body Works’ signature craftsmanship, the collection invites fans to step into the enchanting worlds of their favorite Disney characters through fragrance in the uniquely transportive way only Bath & Body Works can deliver.

This launch marks the latest evolution of the Bath & Body Works and Disney collaboration, expanding their relationship to bring even more immersive fragrance experiences to fans.

“It’s truly exciting to see two beloved global brands unite once more to create something extraordinary for fans everywhere,” said Jamie Sohosky, chief marketing officer at Bath & Body Works. “At Bath & Body Works, we believe everyone deserves to feel good and this collection invites consumers to step into the spirit of each Disney Princess through fragrance—celebrating her story, her individuality, and the moments of inspiration that bring these worlds to life.”

“Disney Princess is a powerful global brand grounded in timeless stories, iconic characters and values that resonate across generations,” said Liz Shortreed, senior vice president of Disney Consumer Products. “Through our collaboration with Bath & Body Works, we’re bringing those core elements to life, translating the distinct spirit of each Princess into fragrances and designs fans can enjoy every day.”

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCES

Each fragrance is expertly crafted by Bath & Body Works perfumers to capture the spirit and story of every Disney Princess. From sparkling florals to creamy vanillas and juicy fruits, the scent notes are designed to evoke a sense of wonder and imagination. The 92 product assortment spans across a variety of different forms including body wash and cream, hand soap and sanitizer, fine fragrance mist, lip gloss, candles and decorative accessories with prices ranging from $1.95 for a PocketBac hand sanitizer to $125.00 for the Castle Candle Pedestal.

NEW FRAGRANCES:

Aurora: Soft rose petals and sandalwood, finished with a touch of sparkling fairy dust offer a dreamy balance of floral and gourmand notes inspired by Aurora’s graceful, playful and optimistic nature.

Magnolia blossom and radiant apricot meet the freshness of fierce waters. Bold yet graceful, this scent reflects Mulan's spirit of courage, passion and determination.

Glowing sundrop flowers and rich nectar wrapped in golden musk evoke Rapunzel's vibrant and optimistic personality.

Mystic red apple and ripened fruits set against a backdrop of enchanted woods create a fragrance as charming and whimsical as Snow White herself.

A blend of charming berries, whimsical floral notes and the warmth of kingdom woods capture the promise of happily ever after.



RETURNING FRAGRANCES:

Belle: Rose petals, sparkling buttercup and whipped vanilla create an elegant mix of floral and gourmand notes for those seeking beauty and adventure.

Delicate water lily and gilded amber accented by shimmering bayou woods deliver a harmonious blend of fruity and floral elements, evoking dreams come true in the heart of the bayou.

COLLECTIBLE ACCESSORIES:

The new Disney Princess Collection also features an array of decorative accessories inspired by Life’s a Fairytale and the new Disney Princess fragrances. From stylish backpacks and coin purses to Wallflower diffusers and PocketBac holders, these accessories bring a touch of whimsy to everyday routines. Some of the accessories include:

Life’s a Fairytale Keepsake Music Box

Gold All Princess Backpack

Castle 3-Wick Pedestal

Aurora 3-Wick Pedestal

Rapunzel Coin Purse

Mulan Wallflower Diffuser

On Feb.12, 2026, Bath & Body Works rewards members will have exclusive early access to select items from the collection including the full Life’s a Fairytale assortment (fine fragrance mist, body cream, Keepsake Music Box, PocketBac holder, etc.), a 3-wick candle pedestal and a mini fine fragrance mist gift set through the Bath & Body Works app.

For more information about the new Disney Princess Collection, visit bathandbodyworks.com .

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,934 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 544 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of November 1, 2025).