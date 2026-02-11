Wisdom Advances Smart Home Technology for Older Adults, their Families and Care Partners with $1.3 Million in Pre-Seed Financing

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisdom, the next generation smart home company helping older adults live safely and independently, today announced a $315,000 social-impact investment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to help advance platform development and support real-world deployment of its Smart Home system, powered by ambient sensing and edge AI technology and designed for aging in place. This investment adds to $925,000 in previously unannounced pre-seed financing from crowdfunding and angel investors, bringing the total raised to more than $1.3 million.

Wisdom helps older adults live safely and confidently at home, without the need for a traditional medical alert device or interaction with technology. Wisdom uses private, sensor-based technology to identify falls, detect changes in activity, alert caregivers and family members and escalate to emergency services when help may be needed.

The U.S. is seeing rapid growth in the population of older adults, with the number of Americans aged 65 and older projected to increase 42% – from 58 million in 2022, to 82 million by 2050 – according to the Population Reference Bureau. At the same time, the country is facing a severe caregiver shortage with the number of aging adults projected to outnumber caregivers available to support them. The Home Care Workers Association of America reports a crisis in the home care workforce, noting that caregiver (aide and nursing) supply is insufficient for the growing needs of older adults.

Older adults in underserved urban and rural areas are significantly more likely to age in place out of necessity, not preference, due to cost and lack of alternatives, according to research from the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University. The Richard King Mellon Foundation’s investment in Wisdom will enable it to begin serving older individuals in under-resourced communities, beginning in and around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Foundation’s investment is made through its Social-Impact Investment Program, which funds for-profit startups with a social mission aligned with the Foundation’s philanthropic strategy.

“Helping older adults remain safe and independent in the homes they love will become increasingly difficult as the gap widens between caregivers and the number of older adults who need support. We noticed a lack of innovation designed to support the older adult when no caregiver is present and that’s why we created Wisdom,” said Cathy Minter, Co-founder and CEO of Wisdom. “Without requiring any lifestyle changes or technical know-how from users, Wisdom provides families with continuous insight into safety and well-being, 24/7/365. For professional home care companies, Wisdom provides data that supports communications with families and improved overall care. The investment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation will accelerate our momentum refining and delivering a comprehensive solution not currently found on the market today.”

Wisdom partners with home care agencies, home modification providers, aging-in-place organizations, and others to deploy its secure, non-invasive platform. To maintain the highest levels of privacy and ensure real-time response, data is stored and analyzed on the Wisdom Home Hub, which uses AI-powered computer vision and machine learning to detect falls or changes in daily patterns that might reveal emerging risk over time. Wisdom’s open architecture works with today’s intelligent sensors and ensures seamless integration with next generation technologies. The funding will support research and development of future smart sensor integrations that could include lights, appliances, and doors, expanding a smart home’s capability to keep older adults safe.

A collaboration with Samsung Health announced in October 2025 reflects Wisdom’s commitment to growing an ecosystem of devices and sensors that will amplify its solution for supporting older adults. Combining Wisdom’s AI-powered smart home system with the Samsung Galaxy Watch extends Wisdom’s reach beyond the home and provides valuable data like gait speed, a well-established biomarker of functional performance and overall health.

With Wisdom, older adults gain quiet confidence and personalized support without sacrificing privacy or freedom. Family and loved ones stay connected through the MyWisdom app, receiving real-time insights and updates from anywhere. Professional caregivers can coordinate more easily with a shared view of what matters, and trusted neighbors or friends can be invited to step in exactly when and how they’re needed.

About Wisdom

Wisdom is building the next generation of smart home systems designed to enhance the safety, wellness, and independence of our growing older adult population. By working quietly in the home, Wisdom delivers contextual intelligence and personalized insights that adapt as needs evolve. As homes move toward agentic automation, Wisdom is at the forefront with easy-to-use scalable technology designed specifically for older adults and their home care team including their family and caregivers. Wisdom is a B2B2C company partnering with home care agencies, non-profits supporting older adults, and 55+ home developers to extend safety and peace of mind for older adults and their families. For more information, visit www.mywisdom.io, or follow Wisdom on LinkedIn.

About Richard King Mellon Foundation

Founded in 1947, the Richard King Mellon Foundation is the largest foundation in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and one of the 50 largest in the world. The Foundation’s 2024 year-end net assets were $3.1 billion, and its Trustees in 2024 disbursed more than $155 million in grants and program-related investments. The Foundation focuses its funding on six primary program areas, delineated in its 2021 – 2030 Strategic Plan.

