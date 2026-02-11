HealthEdge® Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

FRISCO, Texas and BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEdge®, the technology and services company powering health plans’ most important value streams, today announced that it has achieved HITRUST r2 certification for demonstrating the highest level of cybersecurity and information assurance.

HealthEdge achieved HITRUST Certification under HITRUST CSF v11.4.0, successfully renewing previous certifications earned by UST HealthProof, which merged with HealthEdge in September 2025. HITRUST Certification validates the effectiveness of security and privacy controls through independent assessment and quality assurance, providing objective assurance of HealthEdge’s security posture and giving customers confidence that data and systems are appropriately protected.

“Achieving HITRUST r2 certification is a significant milestone that demonstrates the commitment HealthEdge has to protecting the data we manage and use on behalf of health plans and their members,” said Ryan Mooney, Chief Product Officer at HealthEdge. “This certification reflects the depth and maturity of our controls, which have been independently tested against HITRUST’s most comprehensive, risk‑based framework.”

HealthEdge extends its commitment to information security and risk management throughout its supply chain. The company requires HITRUST certification for suppliers based on the level of risk each presents, with vendor risk evaluated on an ongoing basis. Assurance requirements are applied where necessary to safeguard sensitive data, systems, and patient information across the entire vendor ecosystem. For the most critical vendors, HealthEdge requires alignment with the HITRUST CSF, demonstrated through a HITRUST Validated Assessment Report with Certification.

HITRUST’s r2 Certification is its most rigorous, risk‑based, two‑year validated assessment, designed to confirm that an assessed platform or system meets the highest standards for security, privacy, and compliance. It requires extensive independent testing, centralized quality assurance, and adherence to a broad set of controls aligned with leading frameworks such as NIST, ISO, HIPAA, and OWASP, making it the gold standard for information protection assurance. Companies achieving HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrate that they have implemented comprehensive, mature, and continuously validated security controls capable of addressing evolving cyber threats and regulatory expectations, placing them among a select group of organizations worldwide that meet this elevated benchmark for data protection.

“HealthEdge’s approach reflects strong leadership in risk management for sensitive healthcare data,” said Ryan Patrick, Executive Vice President at HITRUST. “By earning this certification, they are demonstrating real accountability. That leadership strengthens healthcare data protection for the health plans that rely on HealthEdge to power their businesses, and the members they support.”

About HITRUST

HITRUST, the leader in cybersecurity assurance used in risk management and compliance, offers certification programs for the application and validation of security, privacy, and AI controls. Informed by over 60 standards and frameworks, the company's threat-adaptive approach delivers the most relevant and reliable solutions, including multiple selectable and traversable assessments and certifications, an ecosystem of over 100 independent assessment firms, centralized quality reviews, reporting and certification, and a powerful SaaS platform enabling its program and process. For over 18 years, HITRUST has led the assurance industry and today is widely recognized as the most trusted solution to establish, maintain, and demonstrate security capabilities for risk management and compliance.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® is trusted to provide the technology and services that power health plans’ most important value streams. With an integrated platform of solutions spanning claims administration, quality improvement, prospective payment accuracy, provider network management, care management, member engagement and risk adjustment, HealthEdge enables health plans to converge their data so they can harness automation and the promise of AI. Combining this next-gen technology with services and expertise gives health plans unmatched capabilities to deliver a future of frictionless and cost-effective healthcare experiences. For more information, visit HealthEdge.com.

Copyright Statement

©2026 HealthEdge Software, Inc. | HealthEdge®, HealthRules®, Integration Plus®, Workflow Plus®, Engagement Plus®, Encounters Plus®, Risk 360® Quality 360™, HealthEdge Source™, GuidingCare®, EDGEcelerate™, Wellframe™, Wellsquared™. HealthEdge and Wellframe logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of HealthEdge Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For media inquiries, please contact: HealthEdge Communications Team at: pr@healthedge.com