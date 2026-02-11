APPlife Reports Record Q2 FY 2026 Revenue, Up 93% Quarter-Over-Quarter, Validates E-Commerce Growth Strategy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: ALDS ) ("APPlife" or "the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager specializing in e-commerce and marketplace solutions, today reports its second quarter 2026 financial results.

Key Highlights:

Following the acquisition of Sugar Auto Parts, the Company is focusing on the aftermarket automotive sector.

The technical infrastructure for LiftKits4Less.com has been rebuilt to include features like real-time inventory synchronization and automated fulfillment.

The Company increased real-time SKU access to over 175,000, a 40% increase from earlier in 2025, with a target of 350,000 to 450,000 SKUs by the end of 2026.

Operational efficiency has been improved through enhanced platform architecture and integrations with warehouse distributors.

Financial Results Summary:

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $894,309, compared to $464,172 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This significant growth of approximately 93% was primarily driven by the technical rebuild and improvements to the Company's flagship e-commerce platform, LiftKits4Less.com, which enabled a broader inventory selection and more effective digital media efforts. These enhancements increased product availability, boosted site traffic, and improved conversion rates, directly contributing to higher sales volumes.





Gross profit was $226,854 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 versus $105,024 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a gross margin of 25%, compared to 23% in the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.





Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $774,701 versus $467,966 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting costs attributable to labor, professional fees, advertising and merchant fees as we continue to branch out our product lines in Sugar Auto Parts and had increased labor and contractors in compliance with our regulatory filings in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.





Net income (loss) for the quarter was $998,866, or $(0.00) per share, compared to net income in our prior quarter of $96,322, or $0.00 per share. The increase in our net loss in this quarter ended December 31, 2025 was the result of increased costs related to our regulatory filings and increase in our advertising for Sugar Auto Parts.



"The second quarter of fiscal 2026 marks another milestone for APPlife, with substantial revenue growth validating our strategic focus on the platform optimization and targeted media ramp-up," said Michael Hill, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. "These results demonstrate the scalability of our e-commerce model and position us for continued aggressive growth across our portfolio, including LiftKits4Less.com and the emerging SugarAutoParts.com multi-seller marketplace."

Outlook and Strategic Focus:

Looking ahead, APPlife remains well-positioned for sustained growth, driven by our core strengths in operational excellence and product innovation. We are committed to executing on our long-term strategy, which balances organic growth initiatives with a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

As part of this strategy, we continue to actively evaluate selective acquisition opportunities that align with our strategic priorities and offer compelling value creation potential. Our focus remains on high-quality targets that complement our existing portfolio, enhance our capabilities, and drive long-term shareholder value—while maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.

We are optimistic about the opportunities in our markets and confident in our ability to deliver meaningful progress in the periods ahead.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and marketplace solutions. The Company creates, invests, and builds ecommerce and marketplace solutions for buyers and sellers. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops solutions to provide buyers with the best buying experiences and sellers with the best-selling experiences possible. Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts, the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace. For more information, visit www.applifedig.com .

