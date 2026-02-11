Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Key Infrastructure Milestones Ahead of 2026 Scaling

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention as it confirms major infrastructure milestones ahead of its planned scaling phase in 2026. As the market becomes more focused on execution rather than promises, investors are closely tracking projects that have already delivered working systems and clear progress.

This update highlights how Mutuum Finance is moving from development into active testing and expansion. With core components now in place and further upgrades planned, the protocol is positioning itself for broader adoption as on-chain lending demand continues to grow.

The Foundation of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Protocol

Mutuum Finance is a non custodial lending and borrowing protocol built to operate without banks or intermediaries. The system is designed to let users lend or borrow through automated smart contracts that manage transactions, interest calculations, and risk rules. This removes manual oversight and helps create a more transparent and predictable lending process.

The protocol is structured around a dual market model . The first layer is the Peer to Contract P2C market, which uses shared liquidity pools. Users supply funds to these pools to earn variable interest, while borrowers access liquidity instantly by providing over collateralized positions. The second layer is the Peer to Peer P2P market, which is intended to support custom lending terms agreed directly between users. This design allows flexibility for assets or scenarios that do not fit standard pool parameters.

A key step in development was the V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet. This release introduced the core lending engine in a live testing environment. Users can interact with liquidity pools, mint mtTokens that track supplied positions, and observe debt tracking and automated liquidation systems in action. The V1 launch confirms that the foundational mechanics of the protocol are operational, setting the stage for further expansion as additional features are rolled out.

Understanding mtTokens and Yield Mechanics

A central part of this new crypto project is the mtToken system. When a user supplies assets to a liquidity pool, they receive mtTokens as a digital receipt. These tokens are more than just a proof of deposit; they are interest-bearing assets.

As borrowers repay their loans with interest, the value of the mtTokens increases relative to the original asset deposited. This allows suppliers to earn yield automatically without needing to manually claim rewards. The protocol also includes a buy-and-distribute model. A portion of the fees generated by the platform is used to buy back MUTM tokens, which are then distributed to those who help secure the network.





Stablecoins and Layer-2

Beyond its core lending tools, Mutuum Finance has confirmed roadmap plans for further expansion in 2026. One major goal is the launch of a native, over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset is intended to provide users with a stable medium of exchange that is backed by the interest flows of the protocol.

The project also plans to integrate with Layer-2 networks. By expanding to these scaling solutions, Mutuum Finance aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the speed of its services. Lower fees are particularly important for a DeFi crypto that involves frequent tasks like depositing, borrowing, and repaying loans. To ensure the system stays safe during price swings, the protocol relies on decentralized oracles to provide accurate, real-time market data.

Presale Progress and Tokenomics

The distribution of the MUTM token has followed a structured, multi-phase presale that began in 2025. The project reports that it has raised over $20.4 million to date and has a community of more than 19,000 individual holders. This broad distribution is often seen as a sign of community trust in the project's long-term vision.

The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. Exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) were allocated for the presale phases to ensure early supporters could participate. Currently, the project reports that over 840 million tokens have already been sold. MUTM is currently in Phase 7, priced at $0.04, following a series of scheduled increases from its initial price of $0.01. The team has confirmed a final launch price of $0.06.

As Mutuum Finance nears the end of its current funding phase, its focus is shifting toward the upcoming mainnet release. With the V1 testnet active and security audits finished, the project is positioning itself as a potential next crypto leader in the decentralized lending market.