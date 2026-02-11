Lemongrass Appoints Abe Iruegas as Chief Sales Officer to Accelerate Global Growth of Modernization and Managed Services Offerings for SAP on Cloud

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, a leader in SAP consulting and transformation services, today announced the appointment of Abe Iruegas as chief sales officer, as the company accelerates global growth amid increasing demand for SAP cloud modernization and managed services. In this role, Abe will focus on sharpening Lemongrass’s global go-to-market execution, deepening alignment with SAP and hyperscalers, and ensuring customers experience a more connected, outcome-driven engagement across the lifecycle.

Abe brings more than 29 years of experience in enterprise technology and SAP services. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer at K2 Partnering Solutions, where he led the scaling of global services and expanded strategic partnerships worldwide.

Previously, Abe served as global SAP managed services leader at IBM, where he led go-to-market strategy across a rapidly evolving SAP ecosystem, driving measurable growth and client outcomes. Earlier in his career, he was an applications and technology executive at DXC Technology, leading sales and partner organizations and delivering strong growth across the Americas.

At Lemongrass, Abe will join the executive leadership team reporting to the CEO, with the responsibility for global sales, alliances, go-to-market strategy, and revenue growth across Lemongrass’s SAP cloud and managed services portfolio. Abe’s appointment strengthens Lemongrass’s ability to help clients modernize SAP landscapes, migrate to SAP S/4HANA, and operate efficiently through RISE with SAP and managed cloud services.

“I’m excited to join Lemongrass at a pivotal moment for SAP customers globally,” said Iruegas. “As organizations accelerate their move to S/4HANA and cloud-based operating models, Lemongrass is uniquely positioned to help clients modernize their core systems and achieve real, measurable business outcomes.”

“Abe brings deep SAP expertise and a proven track record of building and scaling global revenue organizations,” said Tim Wintrip, chief executive officer of Lemongrass. “His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our SAP cloud and managed services offerings and guide clients through complex transformation journeys.”

