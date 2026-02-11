Four Leading Research and Advocacy Voices Join LCFA’s Scientific Advisory Board to Drive Lung Cancer Breakthroughs

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - February 11, 2026 - Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) today announced the appointment of four new members to its Scientific Advisory Board , expanding the organization’s expertise in immunology, clinical oncology, genomics, and patient advocacy. The new members, Kellie N. Smith, PhD; Jarushka Naidoo, MB BCh BAO; Alice Berger, PhD; and James Hiter, will help guide LCFA’s research investments and scientific strategy to accelerate breakthroughs in lung cancer.

Members of LCFA’s Scientific Advisory Board volunteer their time to advance LCFA’s mission through scientific and intellectual leadership. The board evaluates proposals for new lung cancer research programs, advises on research investments, conducts grant reviews, and helps shape research priorities that drive progress in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Thanks to the guidance of our Scientific Advisory Board, LCFA has funded 23 early-career researchers, awarding $4.6 million in research grants. Those researchers have gone on to secure follow-on funding from key sources, including the National Cancer Institute, achieving an 11-fold return on LCFA’s initial investment and reaching a total of $50 million as of February 2026. Notably, two LCFA-funded investigators have received the prestigious National Cancer Institute Method to Extend Research in Time (MERIT) Award. These strategic investments have contributed to significant scientific breakthroughs that have directly improved patient care and survival outcomes. LCFA is proud to see former Early Career Research grant recipients advancing to leadership roles on our Scientific Advisory Board.

Kellie N. Smith, PhD

Dr. Kellie N. Smith is an Associate Professor of Oncology and Director of the FEST and TCR Immunogenomics Core Facility at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, where she leads a laboratory focused on lung cancer immunology. A recognized leader in T-cell immunobiology, she was part of the pioneering research team that helped reveal how to harness a lung cancer patient’s immune system to attack cancer; foundational work that contributed to the development of immunotherapy across many cancer types. Her research explores how immune checkpoint blockade therapies interact with tumor-reactive T-cells in lung cancer.

She developed the innovative MANAFEST assay to detect and track T-cell responses to tumor neoantigens, enabling more precise identification of immune responses in both early-stage and advanced lung cancers. A Baltimore native, Dr. Smith trained at the University of Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins, collaborates closely with oncologists on immunotherapy trials, and was propelled early in her career by her first LCFA research grant.

Jarushka Naidoo, MB BCh BAO

Prof. Jarushka Naidoo is a Full Professor of Medical Oncology and Consultant Medical Oncologist at the Beaumont RCSI Cancer Centre in Dublin, and an Adjunct Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins University. Internationally recognized for her leadership in immunotherapy and immune-related toxicities, she has authored more than 200 publications and led major clinical trials in lung cancer.

After advanced fellowship training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and faculty leadership at Johns Hopkins, Prof. Naidoo returned to Ireland to expand national lung cancer research. She now chairs multiple national and international research collaborations, including the Irish Lung Cancer Alliance, and is a recipient of several prestigious awards, including an LCFA/IASLC Young Investigator Award.

Alice Berger, PhD

Dr. Alice Berger is an Associate Professor in the Human Biology Division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, where she leads a research program focused on uncovering the genomic drivers of lung cancer initiation and treatment response. Her work has helped identify key genetic drivers of lung adenocarcinoma, including RIT1 mutations and MET exon 14 skipping mutations.

Recognized with numerous honors, including the first Innovators Network Endowed Chair at Fred Hutch and a National Institute of Health MERIT award, Dr. Berger is a strong advocate for translational lung cancer research. A LCFA-IASLC Lori Monroe Scholarship recipient, she is deeply committed to engaging with patient advocates and advancing research that directly benefits patients.

James Hiter

James Hiter is a retired financial executive and lung cancer advocate who brings a vital patient perspective to LCFA’s Scientific Advisory Board. After a 25-year career in financial services and an unexpected lung cancer diagnosis, he founded the nonprofit Streak for a Cure to promote awareness, early detection, and education about radon exposure, the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

Despite multiple recurrences and more than 40 rounds of chemotherapy, Hiter has maintained a daily running streak of more than 2,100 consecutive days, symbolizing resilience and hope. His leadership experience and personal journey strengthen LCFA’s commitment to patient-centered research and advocacy.

“These new Scientific Advisory Board members represent the future of lung cancer research and advocacy,” said Kim Norris, LCFA President and Co-Founder. “Their expertise, from cutting-edge immunology and genomics to clinical leadership and lived patient experience, will help LCFA continue investing in the research that saves lives.”

About LCFA

LCFA’s mission is to dramatically improve the survivorship of lung cancer patients through the funding of transformative science, with the ultimate goal of curing the disease. Visit lcfamerica.org for the latest information and to donate.

