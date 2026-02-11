Ingredion Appoints President and CEO James P. Zallie as Chairman of the Board

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, today announced that its board of directors has unanimously elected Jim Zallie, president and CEO, to assume the additional role of chairman of the board, effective immediately.

“I am honored by the board’s confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chairman. Ingredion has a strong foundation, a talented global team, and a clear strategy focused on becoming the go-to provider of texture solutions that make healthy taste better,” said Jim Zallie. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board as we execute our growth agenda and advance our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better.”

Ingredion’s board also appointed Victoria Reich as lead director, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strong independent oversight and best-in-class corporate governance practices.

The leadership changes follow Gregory Kenny’s decision to step down from the role of independent chairman, a role he held since 2018 after being elected to the board in 2005. Kenny will continue to serve as a member of the board.

“On behalf of the board and Ingredion, I thank Greg for his years of service and leadership,” said Vicki Reich. “Greg joins me and the board in congratulating Jim on his new, additional responsibilities. Jim has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic clarity during a period of significant transformation for Ingredion. His deep understanding of our business, global markets, and long-term growth opportunities makes him uniquely qualified to also serve as chairman.”

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion’s Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Ingredion intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, among others, any statements regarding our strategy, prospects, future operations, or future financial condition, earnings, net sales, capital expenditures, cash flows, expenses or other financial items, including management’s plans or strategies and objectives for any of the foregoing and any assumptions, expectations or beliefs underlying any of the foregoing.

These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “plan,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “continue,” “pro forma,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “opportunities,” “potential,” or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. All statements other than statements of historical facts therein are “forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current circumstances or expectations, but are subject to certain inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control. Although we believe our expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that no assurance can be given that our expectations will prove correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by these statements, based on various risks and uncertainties, including changes in consumer practices, preferences, price sensitivity, behaviors, demand and perceptions; the impact of geopolitical developments, tensions, threats or conflicts on the availability and prices of raw materials and energy supplies; supply chains and foreign exchange and interest rates; the impact of global business and economic conditions on demand for our products or our access to global credit and equity markets; our reliance on certain industries for a significant portion of our sales; operating difficulties at our manufacturing facilities and liabilities relating to product safety and quality; our ability to keep pace with technological developments in research and development and continue to offer innovative products; competitive pressures that may adversely affect our market share, revenue and profitability; market volatility that may adversely affect our ability to pass through potential increases in the cost of corn and other raw materials to customers, to purchase quantities of corn and other raw materials at prices sufficient to sustain or increase our profitability, or to supply product quantities and meet shipment delivery requirements that our customers demand; the impact on inputs to our procurement, production processes and delivery channels, such as raw material, energy, and freight and logistics, of price fluctuations, supply chain interruptions, tariffs, duties, and shortages; our ability to contain costs, manage working capital, and achieve budgets, including completion of planned maintenance and investment projects on time and on budget; global climate change and legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions, divestitures, or strategic alliances on favorable terms or achieve anticipated synergies; the economic, political and other risks inherent in conducting operations in foreign countries and with foreign currencies; our ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; our ability to attract, develop, retain, motivate and maintain good relationships with our workforce, including key personnel; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with pandemics; the impact of any impairment charges on intangible assets and goodwill; global and regional economic policies and changes to existing laws and regulations; changes in our tax rates or exposure to additional income tax liabilities; increases in interest rates that could increase our borrowing costs; risks affecting our ability to raise funds at reasonable rates and other factors affecting our access to sufficient funds for future growth and expansion; risks relating to the use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, and our reliance on third‑party technology providers; interruptions, security incidents, or failures with respect to information technology systems, processes, and sites; risks affecting the continuation of our dividend policy; and our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement as a result of new information or future events or developments or otherwise. If we do update or correct one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections. For a further description of these and other risks, see “Risk Factors” and other information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323