VIVUS Advances Patient Access with New Copay Assistance Program for PANCREAZE®

— Commercially-insured patients can pay as little as $0 on their copay and up to $2,000 per fill for their PANCREAZE® prescription

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS LLC, a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focuses on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs, today announced a new copay card for PANCREAZE® (pancrelipase) delayed-release capsules, a combination of porcine-derived lipases, proteases, and amylases indicated for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).

“Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is a chronic condition that often requires long-term management,” said John Amos, Chief Executive Officer at VIVUS LLC. “Recognizing the ongoing nature of treatment for many people living with EPI, this copay program is designed to help reduce out-of-pocket costs for eligible patients and support access to prescribed therapy.”

Eligible patients may pay as little as $0 per prescription fill of PANCREAZE and may receive up to $2,000 in copay or out-of-pocket cost assistance per fill, subject to a maximum annual benefit of $3,500. Please visit www.pancreaze.com for full terms and conditions.

"For many patients, affordability can stand in the way of their treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. The PANCREAZE Savings Program helps reduce out-of-pocket costs and improve access to prescribed therapy for patients who may otherwise face financial barriers,” said Steven D. Rubin, MD, FACG, New Horizons Gastroenterology, Garden City, New York.

Indicated for EPI, a condition where the pancreas does not make enough enzymes to digest food normally, PANCREAZE is a pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) that replaces the digestive enzymes patients need. The PERT helps the body digest food properly and absorb fat, protein and carbohydrates, which are needed for healthy growth, weight gain and improved nutritional health. PANCREAZE does not use phthalates as an additive in its formulation. Phthalates are chemicals commonly used to make plastics more flexible and are often used in pharmaceutical coatings.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.vivus.com .

About PANCREAZE

PANCREAZE is a prescription medicine used to treat people who cannot digest food normally because their pancreas does not make enough enzymes. PANCREAZE may help your body use fats, proteins, and sugars from food. PANCREAZE contains a mixture of digestive enzymes including lipases, proteases, and amylases from pig pancreas. PANCREAZE is safe and effective in children when taken as prescribed by your doctor.

Important Safety Information for PANCREAZE

PANCREAZE is a prescription medicine that helps people digest food when their pancreas doesn’t make enough enzymes.

Take PANCREAZE exactly as prescribed—usually with meals or snacks. Swallow the capsules whole, or sprinkle on soft food like applesauce.

Some patients may experience mouth irritation if not swallowed properly, allergic reactions like rash or trouble breathing, and higher uric acid levels, which can trigger joint pain or worsen gout—especially if you have kidney problems.

In rare cases, PANCREAZE may cause a serious bowel issue called fibrosing colonopathy. This has mostly been seen in children with cystic fibrosis taking high doses for a long time. A type of bowel narrowing has also been reported in kids under 12.

The most common side effects are stomach pain and gas.

Do not take PANCREAZE if you’re allergic to pork or experienced intestinal blockages. Talk to your doctor if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or have gout, kidney issues, or trouble swallowing capsules.

Talk to your doctor to see if PANCREAZE is right for you. To learn more, go to PANCREAZE.com or call 1-888-998-4887.

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and/or covered by the "Bespeaks Caution" doctrine applied by the courts under the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, and other applicable provisions of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "shall," "may," "believe," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "anticipate," "predict," "should," "plan," "likely," "opportunity," "estimated," and "potential," and/or the negative use of these words or other similar words. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on our current expectations, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the PANCREAZE copay assistance program and its potential impact on patient access and affordability. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the risk that the copay assistance program may not achieve anticipated patient enrollment or utilization levels; uncertainties regarding patient and healthcare provider awareness and adoption of the program; the possibility that competitive pricing actions or changes in insurance coverage policies could impact program effectiveness; the financial impact of the copay assistance program on the Company's revenues and profitability; the risk that changes in healthcare regulations, including those governing copay assistance programs, could affect program operations or viability; uncertainties regarding the sustainability and continuation of program funding; potential changes in the competitive landscape for pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies; and the Company's ability to balance providing patient assistance with maintaining commercial viability of PANCREAZE.

The above factors, risks and uncertainties are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results and may be beyond the Company's control. New factors, risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore any of these statements may prove to be inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that the Company's objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements were made or any earlier date indicated, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in underlying assumptions or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Contacts

VIVUS LLC

T: +1 (650) 934-5200