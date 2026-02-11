Qualstar Corporation Announces Launch of Q1000+ Enterprise Tape Library

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK), a trusted provider of scalable data storage and high-efficiency power solutions, today announced the launch of the Q1000+ Enterprise Tape Library, designed for large-scale backup, disaster recovery, and long-term data archiving.

The Q1000+ is available in 42U and 48U configurations and supports LTO-9 and LTO 10 tape drives. Each rack delivers up to 44.6 petabytes of native storage capacity, or up to 111.5 PB of compressed capacity. The system is designed to scale by connecting multiple racks into a single library, allowing expansion for exabyte-scale deployments depending on the software and connectivity.

Tape-based storage continues to be used by organizations seeking lower total cost of ownership for long-term data storage. LTO offers lower media cost, reduced power and cooling requirements, and long service life, making it a reliable, cost-effective option for long-term data storage. The Q1000+ is positioned to support these cost efficiencies by combining enterprise-grade reliability with competitive pricing relative to other enterprise tape library offerings.

To support operational efficiency at scale and lower total cost of ownership, the Q1000+ includes a browser-based management interface with guided setup tools and remote monitoring capabilities, enabling administrators to configure, manage, and diagnose the library remotely.

The Q1000+ Enterprise Tape Library is available now. For more information, visit www.Qualstar.com or contact Qualstar’s sales team at sales@qualstar.com.

About Qualstar Corporation

Qualstar Corporation, founded in 1984, manufactures and markets data storage system products and compact, high-efficiency power solutions.

Our data storage systems are marketed under the Qualstar™ brand and include highly scalable automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve and manage electronic data primarily in the network computing environment. Our products, sold through resellers, system integrators and OEMs, range from entry-level to enterprise and are a cost-effective solution for organizations requiring backup, recovery and archival storage of critical electronic information

The Company’s power solutions, marketed under the N2Power™ brand, include standard, semi-custom and custom versions and provide OEM designers with increased functionality while reducing thermal loads and cooling requirements and lowering operating costs. These products are sold to OEMs in a wide range of markets, including telecom/networking equipment, audio/visual, industrial, gaming and medical.

More information is available at www.qualstar.com and www.n2power.com or by phone at 805-583-7744.

Contact Information:

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Qualstar Corporation

SALES

Sales@Qualstar.com

805-583-7744