Crowd Street Introduces New Education Center to Empower the Next Generation of Private Market Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing direct access to private market investment opportunities, today announced the launch of its new Education Center, a dedicated destination designed to help Crowd Street members confidently navigate private market investing as the company continues to expand access to private market funds.

The Education Center provides a simplified, centralized way for members to explore clear, curated investment education – from understanding the fundamentals of private markets to diving deeper into specific asset classes such as private equity, private credit, venture capital, real estate, and more. The new experience further reinforces Crowd Street’s commitment to transparency, trust, and a seamless member experience as investor demand for private market access continues to rise.1

“As we continue to expand beyond commercial real estate and open access to a wider universe of private market funds, investor education becomes even more essential,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “The Education Center gives our members the tools, insights, and guidance they need to feel confident making informed decisions in a dynamic category. This is a major step forward in empowering individual investors to take control of their private market portfolios.”

Designed as a foundational resource for the next generation of private market investors, the Education Center is accessible to all registered Crowd Street users and brings together clear, organized learning tools. Members who have opened an investing account can access an expanded layer of premium content, including deeper research and insights from Crowd Street, Callan, and other leading voices across the private markets. By centralizing this guidance in one intuitive destination, Crowd Street is helping members build the knowledge and confidence needed to participate in an asset class that has historically been out of reach for many – strengthening investor readiness and raising the standard for education in the private markets industry.

A portion of the Education Center will offer exclusive content for Crowd Street members with investing accounts, providing deeper analysis. This includes Crowd Street’s in-house insights, research and diligence support from Callan, and contributions from additional subject-matter professionals across the broader private markets.

The launch of the Education Center reflects the growing momentum behind self-directed private market investing. With new asset classes and fund opportunities coming to the platform, the Education Center will help members have the clarity, context, and insight they need to navigate an expanding set of investment options. The Education Center also directly responds to individual investors’ growing interest in taking control of their own finances through alternative asset classes.

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work, their potential roles in a portfolio, and some key considerations for accredited investors.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.

