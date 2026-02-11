Traliant announces 2025 Partner of the Year Awards, celebrating excellence in compliance training partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a pioneer in online compliance training and solutions, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Partner of the Year awards, celebrating partners’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge, engaging training solutions that empower organizations to foster a culture of ethics, compliance, and inclusion.

Now in its fourth year, Traliant's Partner of the Year Awards honor the exceptional achievements of partners who have excelled in addressing critical business challenges through Traliant’s extensive suite of interactive training programs that make workplaces better for everyone.

“Our partners play a critical role in helping organizations to navigate evolving workplace expectations, foster inclusive and respectful cultures, and support employee success,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “We’re proud to recognize our 2025 Partner of the Year award recipients for their continued commitment to advancing our shared mission and making a meaningful impact in workplaces worldwide.”

Phil Winkler, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Traliant, added, “The strength of Traliant’s partnerships is reflected in the innovation, collaboration, and results our partners deliver every day. We’re looking forward to strengthening these relationships and continuing to collaborate closely to deliver lasting value for our partners and their customers.”

The 2025 Partner of the Year Awards recognize the excellence of Traliant’s growing partner ecosystem. This year’s honorees include:

Platinum Partner Award: For the fourth consecutive year, OpenSesame was recognized for its exceptional platinum-level performance and strong alignment with Traliant’s mission to help build better workplaces for everyone.

For the fourth consecutive year, was recognized for its exceptional platinum-level performance and strong alignment with Traliant’s mission to help build better workplaces for everyone. Reseller Partner of the Year Award: Go1 earned this distinction for transforming organizational challenges into meaningful training opportunities while consistently delivering top-tier service and support to its customers.

earned this distinction for transforming organizational challenges into meaningful training opportunities while consistently delivering top-tier service and support to its customers. Referral Partner of the Year Award: HR Source was honored for consistently referring clients to support growing compliance needs. Together, HR Source and Traliant continue to strengthen and expand compliance programs for organizations across Illinois.

was honored for consistently referring clients to support growing compliance needs. Together, HR Source and Traliant continue to strengthen and expand compliance programs for organizations across Illinois. Rising Star Award: Affirmity was selected for outstanding engagement and collaboration, resulting in solid business growth. This dedication to helping customers remain compliant provides a strong foundation for delivering the right training solutions.

was selected for outstanding engagement and collaboration, resulting in solid business growth. This dedication to helping customers remain compliant provides a strong foundation for delivering the right training solutions. Premier Partner Award: Berkshire Associates was chosen for its high level of engagement with Traliant products and the partner team. Its focus and enthusiasm for the partnership are laying the groundwork for a strong 2026.





Traliant extends its gratitude to all partners for their contributions to advancing workplace excellence and looks forward to building on this momentum in 2026 and beyond. For more information about Traliant's Partner Program, visit traliant.com/partner-program.

About Traliant

Traliant is a leader in compliance solutions, dedicated to making workplaces better for everyone. With unparalleled in-house legal expertise, Traliant delivers engaging training, a flexible platform and practical tools that not only help organizations build a stronger culture but also support their everyday compliance needs.

Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant delivers a continuously compliant library of essential courses, such as sexual harassment training, workplace violence prevention, employment law fundamentals and code of conduct, kept current by its team of in-house legal experts to reflect the latest laws and regulations. Known for its fresh approach to workplace learning, Traliant delivers innovative solutions, including Netflix-style training series, TikTok-style microlearnings, and podcast discussions, as well as bespoke course creation, policy and handbook reviews and phishing simulations in one scalable platform.

Recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is consistently honored for its award-winning products and workplace culture. Learn more at www.traliant.com and follow Traliant on LinkedIn.

