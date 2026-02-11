LFG Sports AI Unveils All-in-One Sports Analytics Platform Built for Smarter, Simpler Betting

WAUKEE, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LFG Sports AI today announced the launch of its all-in-one sports analytics platform built to help sports fans and bettors save time and make more informed decisions. By centralizing stats, odds and insights in one place and adding context around player performance, trends and market movement, the platform helps users evaluate player props and game lines more efficiently. The LFG Sports AI mobile app is now available for download on iOS and Android.

As participation in sports betting continues to grow each year, fans are navigating more odds, props and data than ever before. That shift has increased the need for a platform that saves time while helping users deepen their understanding of betting trends. LFG Sports AI turns complex performance data into simple trends, so casual bettors can understand what is really going on without drowning in numbers.

At launch, the platform supports player props and game lines across major sports, including professional and collegiate football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. Users can compare betting lines across major sportsbooks, track balances and returns, and view betting activity in a single dashboard, with real-time analytics for props, matchups and line movement. The platform has seen strong early adoption from users actively tracking bets and performance.

“The problem isn’t a lack of data, it’s knowing what to do with it,” said Austin Mac Nab, founder and CEO of LFG Sports AI. “LFG was built to close that disconnect by helping casual sports bettors cut through the noise, understand why trends matter, and make decisions based on insight instead of instinct.”

Key Features:

AI-powered confidence-based trend ranking

In-depth bet performance analysis and visualizations

Daily win-loss calendar across synced sportsbooks



The launch represents the first phase of the platform’s development. A browser-based version is currently in development and is expected to launch later this year, expanding access beyond mobile. Additional features are planned, including social tools that allow users to share insights, discuss trends and collaborate on strategy.

Users can access the platform through a free Rookie Plan or subscribe to the Pro Plan, which includes expanded analytics, advanced insights and additional tracking tools. New subscribers can receive 50% off the Pro Plan for the first two months with the code “LFG26,” available through March 1, 2026.

The LFG Sports AI mobile app is available in the U.S. on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About LFG Sports AI: LFG Sports AI is a sports analytics platform focused on helping sports fans make sense of complex data. Sports fans have tons of data but no clear way to turn it into confidence and real decisions that improve outcomes. The company uses artificial intelligence to translate player statistics, historical trends and market context into clear, easy-to-understand insights. By emphasizing explanation over opinion, LFG Sports AI helps users understand why trends matter, enabling faster research, more informed decisions, and a deeper understanding of the game.

