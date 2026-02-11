AI Inc. Stacks Advisory Board With Top Tech and Media Execs

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authentic Interactions, known as AI Inc., today announced the addition of four high-impact advisors to its leadership bench: Adam Cheyer, co-founder of Siri; Tom Ryan, co-founder of Pluto TV and former CEO of Paramount+; Jarred Land, former CEO and co-owner, RED Digital Cinema and current co-owner of RSH Studios; and Michael Staenberg, real estate developer and philanthropist. The additions bring deep expertise across artificial intelligence, media distribution, next-generation production, and scaled business-building — further strengthening AI Inc.’s position as a leader in hyper-realistic digital humans for both personal legacy and agentic business applications.

AI Inc. is building foundational AI models and tools that enable anyone - individuals, creators, and enterprises — to create digital humans that look, sound, and behave with extraordinary realism. These digital humans can preserve a person’s knowledge and presence for future generations, or serve as always-on, AI representatives for businesses across customer experience, sales, and operations.

“AI Inc. is focused on one clear outcome: making it simple for anyone to create a hyper-realistic digital human,” said Alex Quinn, CEO of Authentic Interactions. “Adam, Tom, Jarred, and Michael all have one thing in common: they are all some of the most impressive entrepreneurs I’ve ever met, and each bring rare, world-class experience in building category-defining products and scaling hyper-growth businesses. They are uniquely qualified to help lead AI Inc. through this period of hyper-growth.”

Advisors Bringing Category-Defining Expertise

Adam Cheyer (Co-Founder, Siri) brings deep experience in intelligent systems, human-centered AI, and product innovation at global scale — helping guide AI Inc.’s work in building digital humans that feel natural, responsive, and genuinely helpful, while maintaining the highest ethical standards in the industry.

Tom Ryan (Co-Founder & Former CEO, Pluto TV; Former CEO, Paramount+) adds unmatched expertise in distribution, audience growth, and platform strategy — supporting AI Inc.'s efforts to broaden adoption and expand partner ecosystems in the entertainment sector.

Jarred Land (Former CEO and Co-Owner, RED Digital Cinema; Current Co-Owner, RSH Studios) contributes a rare blend of cinematic-grade technical standards and creative leadership — reinforcing AI Inc.'s emphasis on best-in-class production quality and expansion into Hollywood.

Michael Staenberg (Real Estate Developer & Philanthropist) brings extensive experience building large-scale ventures and long-term community impact — supporting AI Inc.'s growth strategy, institutional partnerships, and commitment to giving back to the community.

With these advisor additions, AI Inc. aims to accelerate product development, partner expansion, and market leadership — moving closer to its mission of providing tools that make it easy for anyone to create a digital human.

About AI Inc.

Authentic Interactions is an AI lab that combines cutting-edge research across 3D modeling, generative audio and video, and textual reasoning to create tools that allow individuals and businesses to interact with billions of people. StoryFile , a division of AI Inc., is known for creating museum-grade digital humans, powering experiences at places like The Walmart Museum and the National Medal of Honor Museum, and also acting as a leader in the grief tech space. AI Inc. is making its foundational AI models and hardware available to the general public and businesses through Lookalike.com , allowing anyone to create a digital human in minutes. AI Inc. and its projects have been featured in The New York Times, CNN, FOX News, Daily Mail, NY Post, TIME, and many other outlets. More info at authint.ai





Media Contact:

Denise Campbell

press@authint.ai

