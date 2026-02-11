DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 17, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) (“Sallie Mae” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sallie Mae securities during the period of July 25, 2025 through August 14, 2025 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Sallie Mae securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 17, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Sallie Mae, based in Newark, Delaware, originates and services private education loans (PELs) for families and students.

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, Sallie Mae misled investors concerning the Company’s loan delinquencies. The complaint claims that Sallie Mae was experiencing a rise in early-stage delinquencies, but defendants told investors that these trends were typical for the season and praised the effectiveness of enhanced loss mitigation and loan modification strategies.

When the truth about the Company’s loan delinquencies was revealed, the Company’s stock dropped $2.67 per share, or 8.09%, closing at $30.32 on August 15, 2025.

About Berger Montague

