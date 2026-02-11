Silynxcom Announces Successful Field Evaluation of CLARUS II by Elite NATO Counter-Terrorism Unit

Netanya, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that its next-generation CLARUS II in-ear tactical communication and hearing protection system has completed successful field evaluation by a specialized counter-terrorism unit of a NATO member country.

The elite counter-terrorism unit carried out real-world testing of the CLARUS II. The system demonstrated strong performance in communication, hearing protection, and situational awareness, and received favorable feedback from the operators.

Developed based on extensive operational insights and real-world lessons learned from recent Israeli Defense Forces combat operations, the Company believes that CLARUS II represents a significant advancement in personal sound protection and battlefield communication. The system is purpose-built to address the evolving demands of modern, multi-domain combat environments where clear communication and hearing protection are mission-critical, while situational awareness should be expanded to help detect emerging threats of the modern battlefield, including unmanned aerial vehicles and drones as well as the advanced enemy communications sensing and jamming capabilities.

CLARUS II is a rugged, lightweight, state-of-the-art dual/triple network headset system that integrates advanced hearing protection with secure, high-performance tactical communications. Designed to significantly reduce the risk of hearing injury while enhancing speech intelligibility in high-noise environments, the Company believes CLARUS II sets a new benchmark as one of the world’s most advanced personal sound protection tactical systems.

Engineered for modern multi-network operations, CLARUS II enables intuitive control of up to three independent communication networks through its innovative three-PTT (Push-To-Talk) architecture, delivering advanced operational capability without added bulk or cable complexity. The system incorporates Silynxcom’s advanced sound protection along with proprietary technologies such as Talk from the Ear, HearThru, Sound Leak Test, Microphone Whisper Mode, Pre-Recorded Messages, Drone Detection, and additional mission-enhancing audio features.

Together, these capabilities provide industry-leading speech intelligibility, superior audio clarity, and enhanced tactical functionality, improving operator safety, situational awareness, and overall mission effectiveness across complex battlefield conditions.

CLARUS II features an ambidextrous, ergonomic design optimized for extended continuous wear and intuitive operation. Manufactured using Silynxcom’s proprietary military-standard production processes, the system is built to withstand extreme environments and severe operational abuse, engineered to deliver unmatched durability and reliability.

The system supports both device-powered and standalone operation using a single AA battery and is fully compatible with tactical radios, smartphones, satellite communication devices, and dismounted intercom systems. An optional wireless Picatinny-mounted module enables seamless communication while operating weapons, shields, or vehicle-mounted equipment.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

For additional information about the company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: expected performance, operational effectiveness, safety benefits, durability, technological advantages, detection capabilities, and market positioning of the Company’s products, including the CLARUS II. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 13, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

