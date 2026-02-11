PXG Signs Olivia Cowan as Newest LPGA Tour Professional

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PXG announced the addition of Olivia Cowan to its LPGA Tour roster, strengthening the brand’s presence in the women’s game alongside players including Céline Boutier, Megan Khang, and Auston Kim.

A proven international competitor and respected presence on tour, Cowan brings a modern, performance-first mindset to the PXG team. Her thoughtful approach to preparation and competition aligns naturally with PXG’s focus on innovation, athlete-led product development, and custom fitting – helping golfers of every level play with more confidence and enjoyment.

PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons praised Cowan, stating, “Olivia is exactly the kind of athlete we want representing PXG. She’s focused, motivated, and always looking ahead. She believes in the importance of custom fitting, understands performance, and brings authenticity to everything she does. We’re proud to welcome her to the PXG Troops.”

Cowan’s confidence in the partnership is rooted in performance, particularly the role custom fitting plays in the overall PXG experience.

“A PXG fitting removes uncertainty and lets me focus on playing my best,” Cowan said. “The clubs are built for my swing, not the other way around, and that’s huge at the tour level and just as meaningful for golfers of every ability.”

Cowan will compete with a full bag of PXG equipment, including:

In addition to playing PXG clubs, Cowan will wear PXG ApparelTM, bringing tour-tested performance and modern style to competition, practice, and off-course appearances.

“PXG Apparel makes me feel put together and comfortable, whether I’m practicing or competing,” Cowan concluded. “The fit is modern without feeling restrictive, which I really appreciate.

For more information about PXG’s roster of tour professionals, custom club fitting, or golf apparel, visit www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, shoes, and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Strom. For more information, visit www.PXG.com.

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

press@pxg.com

+1 480-387-5591