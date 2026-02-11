NAEA Marks 40 Years of the National Tax Practice Institute at Tax Summit 2026 in New Orleans

Washington, DC, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its flagship education program, the National Tax Practice Institute® (NTPI), at NAEA’s Tax Summit 2026, taking place July 27–29, 2026, at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For four decades, NTPI has set the gold standard in advanced tax representation education, equipping Enrolled Agents with the specialized knowledge and skills needed to advocate for taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. In recognition of this milestone, NAEA will offer NTPI Level 1 and Level 3 courses live and in person at Tax Summit 2026—providing attendees with the opportunity to earn IRS-approved education while deepening their representation expertise in a collaborative setting.

"As tax law continues to evolve and enforcement and compliance grow more complex, the need for professionals who are highly trained in representation has never been greater," said Megan Killian, executive Vice President of NAEA. "For 40 years, NTPI has prepared Enrolled Agents to meet these challenges with confidence, ethics, and technical excellence. This anniversary is both a celebration of our legacy and a commitment to the future of tax representation."

A Program Built for Representation Excellence

Developed exclusively by NAEA, the National Tax Practice Institute is a structured, multi-level program focused on IRS representation, audits, collections, appeals, and taxpayer advocacy. NTPI Fellows—professionals who have completed the program’s rigorous curriculum—are recognized nationwide for their advanced knowledge and commitment to serving taxpayers with integrity. Enrolled agents, CPAs, and attorneys looking to establish or expand their expertise in representation can join the thousands of NTPI fellows who have made this commitment to practice excellence.

At Tax Summit 2026, participants will have the opportunity to begin or advance their NTPI journey with:

NTPI Level 1: Foundational representation principles, rights of taxpayers, and core IRS procedures.

NTPI Level 3: Advanced case analysis, complex representation strategies, and high-level problem-solving.

In honor of the 40th anniversary, NTPI Fellows are specially invited to attend and celebrate the program’s enduring impact on the profession.

Meeting the Moment in a Changing Tax Landscape

With new tax law provisions taking effect in 2026 and the IRS continuing to modernize its systems, transform enforcement initiatives, and address evolving taxpayer needs—including digital assets, third-party reporting, and compliance requirements—tax professionals are facing heightened demand for representation expertise.

“Taxpayers are navigating more rules, more reporting, and more scrutiny than ever before,” said NAEA. “NTPI was built to prepare professionals not just to understand the law, but to stand between taxpayers and the IRS when it matters most. That mission is more relevant today than at any point in its 40-year history.”

About NAEA’s Tax Summit 2026

July 27–29, 2026 | New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Marriott | 555 Canal Street

NAEA’s Tax Summit 2026 is the premier in-person event for tax professionals seeking to strengthen their expertise, expand their practices, and connect with a national community of peers. The conference features advanced tax education, hands-on workshops, and dynamic networking for Enrolled Agents and the broader tax community.

Attendees will earn IRS-approved—and now NASBA-approved—continuing education through expert-led sessions on tax law, ethics, representation, technology, and practice management. Designed as an annual professional “reset,” Tax Summit delivers practical strategies, fresh perspectives, and actionable tools to help tax professionals meet the year ahead with clarity and confidence.

About the National Association of Enrolled Agents

The National Association of Enrolled Agents represents the interests of more than 70,000 Enrolled Agents who are authorized to practice before the Internal Revenue Service. NAEA is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and education in tax practice.

For more information about Tax Summit 2026 or the National Tax Practice Institute, visit naea.org