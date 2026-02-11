Complyance Raises $20M Series A Led by GV (Google Ventures) to Modernize Enterprise GRC with Agentic AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complyance, the leading AI-native Enterprise GRC platform, today announced a $20 million Series A led by GV (Google Ventures). The round saw continued participation from existing investors Creandum, HV Capital, Speedinvest, and Everywhere Ventures. New angel investors include members of the Security & GRC leadership at Anthropic, Mastercard, and more.

Today, Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises use Complyance’s platform and its customizable AI agents to manage GRC, automate previously manual work, and increase risk observability. The foundation of the platform is the centralization of risk and compliance data across an organization, with integrations and workflow automation built in. Embedded Complyance AI agents use domain expertise and human-like reasoning to layer additional, proactive automation, such as reviewing evidence, assessing vendors, tracking risks, and more.

Complyance’s new funding will accelerate GTM expansion and continue the company’s market-leading agentic AI innovation. From end-to-end TPRM agents to new framework-specific AI for HIPAA, ISO, and NIST, Complyance will deploy over 30 new agents for Enterprise GRC in 2026.

“I started this company to power compliance with a (wh)y,” said Richa Kaul, Founder & CEO of Complyance. “That means automating manual work, so GRC teams are unblocked to focus on the real ‘whys’ behind security compliance: protecting the business and protecting customers. That’s hard to do when GRC teams are spending time chasing control owners and policy approvers. It’s easier to do when Complyance AI agents are simultaneously preparing evidence for your sign-off, teeing up risks for your review, and flagging vendor breaches to your team.”

GV is investing in Complyance’s vision for Enterprise GRC: customizable AI agents that do manual work, so GRC teams can focus on what really matters.

Luna Schmid, Partner at GV, said “Complyance’s product brings together the power of AI with the nuance that reflects how Enterprise GRC teams actually operate. We’re backing Complyance because they aren’t just adding AI as a feature; they are redefining the category through an agentic model that we believe will become the industry standard.”

Complyance’s platform is built with effective, secure AI at its core. Its agents are domain-trained and operate within defined workflows, producing reviewable, auditable outputs and checking in with humans for any decisions. This allows teams to reliably automate execution across GRC workflows, surface risks earlier, and stay continuously audit-ready without adding headcount.

As the regulatory environment and risk landscape increase in complexity and scale, Enterprises are increasingly receptive to AI as a means to manage their GRC needs. Many of Complyance’s clients are already seeing meaningful results from adopting its AI-powered approach.

“Complyance has figured out how to deliver AI, configurability, and white-glove service for Enterprise GRC,” said Tim Somrah, VP of Information Security at Major League Soccer. “That’s what MLS needs as an organization, and that’s what I need from our technology partners as a Security leader.”

Complyance is an AI-native Enterprise GRC platform trusted by global leaders, including Enterprises such as CVS Health, Dropbox, Major League Soccer (MLS), Wellstar Health System, and more. Complyance reduces manual GRC work by 70% through secure, domain-tested automation and AI that was built to operate in complex, Enterprise environments. The platform automates controls monitoring and audit prep, supports end-to-end risk management, automates vendor onboarding and diligence, streamlines the policy lifecycle, and creates executive visibility through granular custom reporting.

