African Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry Directory 2026

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "African Pharmaceutical Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Keep up-to-date with the African Pharmaceutical Industry and discover new business leads!



The market potential of the African pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is enormous and business opportunities abound. However, unraveling the maze of who's who, and who does what is a daunting task.



The new edition of the African Pharmaceutical Directory has been thoroughly researched, to bring you a completely up-to-date guide to the African ever-changing pharmaceutical industry.

If you need to source from or sell to Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology products, Biopharmaceuticals, Bulk Pharmaceuticals, OTC/Healthcare products, Research & Development, Fine Chemicals, Generics, Genomics, or Diagnostics/Reagents; or, if you're looking to break into this appealing market, the new African Pharmaceutical Directory will provide you with thousands of fresh business contacts - and help you keep track of old ones - quickly and easily.



This one directory covers the entire African pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries sector.



This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Pinpoint key executives

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money, and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing, or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the African pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.



The African Pharmaceutical Directory gives you instant access to a wealth of accurate information.



Look at the depth of information you'll get in the African Pharmaceutical Directory:

Company contact details.

Telephone, Fax, Email, and Web addresses.

Names of key management and trading personnel.

Product information.

6 Great Reasons to order your copy of the African Pharmaceutical Directory

Save time: no need to search the Internet, all the information you need is in one handy guide;

Save money: by using a resourceful book that details all your business contacts activities;

Gain an understanding of the key players in this increasingly dominant market: quickly and easily

Source the right trader/producer: by identifying products quickly;

Discover new business leads: and grow your business;

Update your contact list: from the most reliable source in the industry.

Why wait? If you're are buying or selling pharmaceuticals in Africa, or wishing to do so, this directory is essential for you. Where else will you find such a broad depth of both key contact and production information for the African pharmaceutical industry in one handy reference source?



Country Index

Algeria

Benin

Cape Verdi

Egypt

Ethiopia

Gabon

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Lesotho

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2pz9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.