Global Pharma Handbook 2026: Regulatory Environments, Approval Procedures, and Market Trends Across 70 Key Countries

The main market opportunities lie in understanding regulatory environments, approval procedures, and market trends across 70 key countries. By leveraging insights into healthcare systems, pricing, and intellectual property, stakeholders can navigate global markets, optimize drug launches, and expand distribution channels effectively.

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharma Handbook" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharma Handbook is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The current edition includes expanded coverage of health systems, recent and forecast pharmaceutical sales, market demand profiles, clinical trial, and drug approval procedures, regulatory policies, pricing and reimbursement regulations, intellectual property issues, sales and marketing practices, distribution networks, political risks, patient and prescriber characteristics, policies on branded and generic use, clinical research activity, and other key factors.

The fully revised and expanded Global Pharma Handbook provides pharmaceutical industry decision-makers with a unique source of accurate, up-to-date information and analysis on prescription drug business and regulatory environments throughout the world. Coverage of over 70 individual countries (cumulatively representing more than 97% of global sales) and a summary section on the EU are included.

Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters, and others who work with the pharmaceutical industry will benefit from the Global Pharma Handbook.

Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty drug or a mature generic, whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the Global Pharma Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving eight of the world's most important pharmaceutical markets.

Information for 70 countries on:

  • Approval Procedures
  • Branded vs Generic Use
  • Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices
  • Distribution Systems
  • Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies
  • Generic Regulations and Market Trends
  • Growth Rates
  • Healthcare Systems
  • Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues
  • Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices
  • Manufacturing Infrastructure
  • Marketing Regulations and Practices
  • Payment Patterns
  • Pharmaceutical Market Forecasts
  • Pharmaceutical Market Structure
  • Population & Prescriber Characteristics
  • Pricing Regulations
  • Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems
  • R&D Incentives
  • Regulatory Bodies
  • Research, Distribution & Marketing
  • Sales & Consumption
  • Sales Channels
  • Trade Policies

Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):

  • European Union: All 28 countries
  • Europe (Non-EU): Norway Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
  • Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru
  • Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE
  • Africa: Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda
  • North America: Canada, United States

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

EU Pharmaceutical Regulations

Gulf States Pharmaceutical Regulations

Latin American Pharmaceutical Regulations

Pharmaceutical Country Profiles & Regulations

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Kenya
  • Korea
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Uganda
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • United States of America
  • Vietnam

Globally Medicines Regulatory Authorities

Country Specific Clinical Study Requirements

Health at a Glance: OECD Indicators

