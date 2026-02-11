Sunrise New Energy Announces Rebranding to E-Power Inc. to Highlight Focus on Artificial Intelligence Data Center Microgrid Solutions

DOVER, USA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced it has rebranded to “E-Power Inc.” to better reflect the evolution of its business toward artificial intelligence data center microgrid solutions. Effective February 12 2026, this initiative includes a new corporate name, a new logo, and a new brand identity, although the Company’s core leadership remains unchanged. “This rebranding represents a crucial step in our journey to high-value applications, including microgrids.” Chairman, Mr. Haiping Hu commented.

The rebranding is intended to better reflect the Company’s evolution in business focus from the production of graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries to the provision of artificial intelligence data center microgrid solutions. The rebranding aligns with the Company’s recent business transition initiatives, including (i) the development of grid-scale energy storage systems and commercial and residential solutions, (ii) the establishment of local production capacity in the United States through its subsidiary, E-Power Grid Inc., to meet growing demand for microgrids and energy storage, and (iii) advancements in research and development relating to solid-state battery anode materials and sodium-ion battery technology.

About E-Power Inc.

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, E-Power Inc., through its subsidiaries, the variable interest entity (the “VIE”), and the VIE’s subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Through a subsidiary of the VIE, the Company operates a plant in Guizhou Province, China, powered by electricity from renewable sources, which contributes to the plant’s low production costs and reduced environmental impact in the production of graphite anode materials. In addition, through certain subsidiaries of the VIE, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform business. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company’s future expectations, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to “may,” “will,” “want,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “expect,” “estimate,” “estimate,” or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s strategic objectives, the Company’s future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company’s products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the Company’s reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China’s macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to review the Company’s filings for other factors that may affect the Company’s future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

