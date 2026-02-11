Mii amo Named Five-Star Hotel for the First Time in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2026 Star Awards - the First and Only Five-Star Wellness Resort in North America

SEDONA, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes Travel Guide, the global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruise ships, today announced its 2026 Star Awards, recognizing Mii amo , a wellness resort in Sedona’s Boynton Canyon, with its first Five-Star rating. The honor places the Relais & Châteaux property among this year’s recipients featured on ForbesTravelGuide.com .

This honor places the Sedona-based wellness resort in an elite category of global recipients. Notably, the distinction makes Mii amo:

The first and only Five-Star wellness resort in North America.

in North America. The only Five-Star adults-only wellness resort worldwide.

worldwide. The first and only Five-Star hotel in Sedona and the only new Five-Star hotel in the Southwest for 2026.



“Earning Five-Star recognition is an incredible honor and a reflection of the care and intention our team brings to every guest journey,” said Christian Davies, general manager of Mii amo. “Wellness is thoughtfully woven into every experience, and this recognition affirms our commitment to creating deeply personal stays.”

For over 25 years, Mii amo has centered its experience on the transformative power of Sedona’s Boynton Canyon. Following a $40 million renovation, the resort reopened in 2023 with significant enhancements to its all-inclusive Journey program, including:

Expanded Accommodations: A new 10-night stay option for deeper immersion.

A new 10-night stay option for deeper immersion. Signature Dining: The opening of Hummingbird , a culinary destination focused on well-being.

The opening of , a culinary destination focused on well-being. Enhanced Facilities: An additional 3,700 square feet of dedicated space for Journey guests.



Located adjacent to sister property Enchantment, Mii amo provides access to a 400-mile trail network through Enchantment’s Trail House. Experiences include private guided vortex hikes and bike-in, bike-out excursions that begin steps from the spa. Guests may also participate in creative workshops at the nearby Artist Cottage, which offers hands-on activities focused on reflection and self-expression.

Mii amo also recently introduced the Wellbeing Pathway Series, featuring specialized programming such as:

Sacred Sleep Week

Mindfulness and Living in a Softer Body

The Power of Perimenopause



Forbes Travel Guide’s 68th annual Star Awards include properties across more than 95 countries.

For more information, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com. Journey reservations are available at miiamo.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cc2d9cb-ca5b-455f-8e34-d6a72ed52733