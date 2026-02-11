OroCommerce Partners with Azilen Technologies to Power Complex B2B Commerce Transformations for Global Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroCommerce , a B2B-first commerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Azilen Technologies, a digital transformation and engineering firm known for solving complex enterprise technology challenges.

The partnership strengthens OroCommerce’s global partner network with an engineering-led firm capable of delivering large-scale, high-complexity B2B commerce programs across North America, Europe, and APAC. Together, the companies will support enterprise manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors modernizing multi-region commerce operations under demanding real-world conditions.

Azilen Technologies brings deep product engineering expertise, applied AI, and disciplined delivery practices to lead complex implementations where long-term ownership, scalability, and technical rigor are critical. With delivery coverage spanning North America, Europe, and APAC, Azilen is well positioned to support global manufacturers operating across regions, regulatory environments, and sales models.

“We don’t add partners for coverage, we add them to solve specific, high-stakes problems for our customers,” said Aaron Sheehan, VP, Strategy & Partnerships at OroCommerce. “Azilen brings a rare product-engineering DNA that aligns with how we approach B2B commerce delivery: methodical, technically rigorous, and focused on getting the system right. Together, we’re giving enterprise manufacturers a clear path from digital vision to digital operations.”

Through the partnership, OroCommerce customers gain access to another qualified partner capable of leading complex, enterprise-grade commerce transformations. Azilen will leverage OroCommerce’s flexible architecture and automation capabilities to help organizations unify B2B, B2C, and B2B2X models, streamline high-touch sales processes, and enhance customer self-service without compromising governance or performance.

“OroCommerce brings a strong B2B foundation that complements our AI and digital engineering capabilities,” said Kulmohan Makhija, Vice President of Growth at Azilen Technologies. “Together, we help enterprises modernize commerce operations with speed and confidence, building production-ready platforms that scale across regions and evolve with business complexity.”

The partnership reflects OroCommerce’s continued investment in strategic relationships that support enterprise manufacturers globally, and Azilen’s expanding focus on B2B commerce, retail technology, and AI-driven enterprise platforms. Joint go-to-market initiatives and solution offerings are planned, targeting organizations with complex sales models and long-term digital transformation goals.



About Oro Inc.

Founded in 2012 by the original creators of Magento, Oro Inc. builds enterprise B2B software that helps organizations sell, serve, and operate digitally. OroCommerce combines eCommerce, CRM, marketplace management, payments, invoicing, automation, and AI to give businesses a single view of customers, transactions, and workflows. Recognized by industry analysts, OroCommerce powers hundreds of midmarket and enterprise customers across chemicals, construction, food, HVAC, and industrial components.

About Azilen Technologies

Azilen Technologies is a digital transformation and engineering partner helping enterprises modernize core systems, build next-generation digital products, and unlock value through data, AI, and cloud platforms.



Contact Details:

Name: Anna Korolekh

Title: Product Marketing Manager

Email: PR@oroinc.com