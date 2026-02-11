Coloplast A/S - Updated Financial Calendar 2025-26

Please see enclosed pdf.
Update to Financial Calendar Dates
Coloplast has updated the dates in its financial calendar for the publication of the FY Financial Statements 2025/26 and the Annual General Meeting 2026.
The updated dates are as follows:
- Financial Statements for the full year 2025/26 and Annual Report 2025/26: changed from November 5, 2026 to November 3, 2026
- Annual General Meeting 2026: changed from December 3, 2026 to December 1, 2026
For more information and calendar invitations for upcoming events, please visit: Financial calendar and events
Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800
For further information, please contact
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111
Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com
Simone Dyrby Helvind
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2981
Email: dksdk@coloplast.com
Press and media
Peter Mønster
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com
Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917
Website
www.coloplast.com
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.
The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister’s problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world’s first adhesive ostomy bag. Based on Elise’s idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want. A simple solution that makes a difference. Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology.
|
The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2026-02
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark
Attachment