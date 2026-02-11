Coloplast A/S - Updated Financial Calendar 2025-26

Please see enclosed pdf.

Update to Financial Calendar Dates

Coloplast has updated the dates in its financial calendar for the publication of the FY Financial Statements 2025/26 and the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The updated dates are as follows:

Financial Statements for the full year 2025/26 and Annual Report 2025/26 : changed from November 5, 2026 to November 3, 2026

changed from to Annual General Meeting 2026: changed from December 3, 2026 to December 1, 2026

For more information and calendar invitations for upcoming events, please visit: Financial calendar and events





This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister's problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world's first adhesive ostomy bag. Based on Elise's idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want. A simple solution that makes a difference. Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology.







