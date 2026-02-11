Servo Valve Market to Reach US$ 3,177.48 Million by 2031 | Rising Industrial Automation and Aerospace Demand Strengthen Precision Fluid Control, Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global servo valve market was valued at 2,349.13 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3,177.48 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.61% from 2023 to 2031.

Servo valves, a type of control valve, are utilized in industrial applications, particularly in the aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas sectors. They are responsible for regulating the flow of fluids in hydraulic and pneumatic systems, delivering precise and accurate control over the movement of machinery and equipment. The growth of the global servo valve market can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing processes, as well as the rising demand for high-performance and energy-efficient machinery. In addition, the expansion of the aerospace and defense industries, particularly in developing economies, is anticipated to drive demand for servo valves over the forecast period.

Rising Automation Spurs Demand for Servo Valves in Robotics and Heavy Machinery

With the rising adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing processes, there is a growing demand for high-performance and precise control over the movement of machinery and equipment. Modern manufacturing environments require robots and automated systems to perform complicated, repetitive, and usually delicate tasks with exceptional accuracy and reliability. Servo valves play a crucial role in meeting these demands by delivering precise control of hydraulic or pneumatic actuators that drive the movement of robotic arms, heavy machinery, and other automated equipment.

Servo valves allow fine-tuned regulation of fluid flow and pressure, which translates into smooth, responsive, and repeatable motion control. This level of precision is important in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and defense, where tolerances can be as tight as fractions of a millimeter. For instance, factory robots today can control their movements within 0.10 millimeters, with some configurations achieving repeatable accuracy as fine as 0.02 millimeters, allowing them to handle intricate assembly and inspection tasks that were previously impossible or too costly for manual labor.

Moreover, the integration of servo valves with advanced sensors and controllers enhances the flexibility and adaptability of automated systems. These components work together to adjust movements in real-time based on feedback, ensuring consistent quality and efficiency even as production requirements evolve. This is particularly important in flexible automation setups, where machinery must adapt to different product designs, production schedules, and process variations without extensive downtime or reconfiguration.

Surge in Electrohydraulic Servo Valves Driven by Efficiency and Advanced Applications

The electrohydraulic segment is currently dominating the global servo valve market with more than 75% market share. This is due to the increasing adoption of electrohydraulic valves in the aviation sector worldwide. Factors such as industrial operations, oil consumption, and advancements in working procedures are driving the growth of the electrohydraulic market. As engineers become more aware of servo valve applications and advantages, demand for advanced servo valves with high working process efficiency is also increasing. The mechanical hydraulic market is also trying to capture a share of the market during the forecast period, with increasing demand for hydraulic cylinders in industries such as material handling, construction, and infrastructure.

Rising Demand for Versatile Hydraulic Systems Drives Manifold Valve Market Expansion

The manifold valve has captured the largest market share during the forecast period, with a growth rate of 33.86%. This growth is due to the increasing demand for manifold valves in different applications, such as static pressure, liquid level, and different pressure applications. The sectional/stacking mount type is projected to grow at the highest growth rate of 4.32% during the forecast period. Sectional valves are compact and can fulfill multiple requirements of a hydraulic circuit system, with low pressure drop and high efficiency. They also offer selective operation options, such as manual control, hydraulic control, electro-hydraulic control, and pneumatic control.

Electrohydraulic Servo Valves Gain Traction Across North American Power, Oil & Gas, and Automation Sectors

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the global servo valve market during the forecast period at a growth rate of 3.78%, due to several factors. One of the significant factors is the adoption of advanced technology in various industries, including the power sector, oil and gas, and aerospace, among others. This trend has led to an increasing use of electrohydraulic servo valves in these industries.

Moreover, the aerospace industry's continued expansion in North America has also contributed to the region's demand for servo valves. The growing adoption of electro-hydraulic drive control systems in this sector has further increased the demand for servo valves. For instance, Parker Hannifin, a US-based business that specializes in motion and control technology, produces the SE05, SE10, and SE15 series of two-stage, four-way, nozzle flapper-style servo valves for use in several industries, including automation, power generation, defense, aerospace, and other related fields.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Electrohydraulic

Single-Stage

Two-Stage

Three-Stage

Mechanical Hydraulic

By Mount

Manifold

Sandwich

Sectional/Stacking

Slip-in Cartridge

Sub base

By End User

Aerospace & Defence

Steel Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Marine

Construction

Other (Oil & Gas)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

