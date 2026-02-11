Clairity Founder and CEO, Dr. Connie Lehman, Named to TIME’s 2026 TIME100 Health List

A Global Leader in Breast Imaging and AI, Dr. Lehman is Advancing AI-Driven Risk Assessment to Identify Women at Elevated Risk Years Before Diagnosis

TIME’s Annual List Recognizes 100 of the World’s Most Influential Leaders in Health

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME named Connie Lehman, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Clairity, to the 2026 TIME100 Health List of the World’s Most Influential Leaders in Health. Each year, TIME recognizes 100 individuals whose work is transforming health and medicine around the world – advancing care, shaping policy, driving innovation and transforming lives.

Dr. Lehman is working with leading U.S. health systems to launch Clairity Breast, the world’s first AI technology to assess a woman’s five-year risk of developing breast cancer directly from her routine screening mammogram. Clairity Breast identifies subtle patterns in breast tissue that are invisible to the human eye but predictive of future cancer, enabling clinicians to identify a woman’s risk of cancer earlier and support more personalized, prevention-focused care.

“It is an honor to be recognized by TIME alongside so many individuals who are advancing health in meaningful ways around the world,” said Dr. Lehman. “For far too long, breast cancer care has focused on reactive treatment, rather than proactive prevention. By harnessing the power of AI to identify risk earlier – before cancer develops – we have the opportunity to change patient outcomes, reduce inequities and, ultimately, save women’s lives.”

In addition to serving as Clairity’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lehman is Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School, where she has spent decades advancing breast cancer detection and prevention. A breast imaging specialist at Massachusetts General Brigham and author of more than 300 peer-reviewed scientific publications, her research has helped shape the evolution of computer-aided diagnosis, deep learning and AI-driven risk assessment in breast cancer screening. Her work harnesses artificial intelligence to move beyond one-size-fits-all screening toward more precise, individualized strategies for cancer risk prediction and prevention. Dr. Lehman earned her MD and PhD from Yale University and was named to Forbes’ 50 Over 50: Innovators for her leadership in science and technology.

The full 2026 TIME100 Health list will appear in the February 23 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on February 13, and online at http://time.com/time100health .

About Clairity

Clairity is a medical technology company focused on advancing cancer risk assessment through artificial intelligence and computer vision. Clairity's platform can uncover subtle patterns in routine mammogram images that are invisible to the human eye, helping clinicians and their patients to better understand future cancer risk and support more personalized prevention strategies. Clairity’s mission is to shift the standard of care from late-stage treatment to proactive risk-informed prevention. To learn more, visit www.clairity.com .

