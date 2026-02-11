Kajeet Connected Communities Program Unveiled to Expand Affordable Internet Access

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet® today announced the launch of Kajeet Connected Communities, a new digital equity program designed to help schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations deliver affordable, managed internet access as traditional funding and grant options continue to shrink.

The program offers community-ready 4G and 5G connectivity with rates as low as $8.50 per line per month, as well as discounted hotspots and routers designed to keep connectivity initiatives sustainable. Service includes Kajeet’s Sentinel® platform, which provides centralized device management, real-time monitoring, security controls, CIPA-compliant filtering (for Education customers), and customer support.

Kajeet Connected Communities is intended for a broad range of community use cases, including student learning beyond the classroom, library patrons accessing health care services or applying for jobs, and nonprofit clients relying on internet access for essential services. As many funding programs are reduced, capped, or canceled, organizations are increasingly forced to make cost-based decisions about whether and how to sustain connectivity programs.

“Funding is tighter, grant programs are disappearing, and price has become more of a deciding factor for many organizations,” said Landon Garner, president of Kajeet. “This program was built for the reality that our communities are facing right now. By offering secure, managed connectivity at a significantly reduced cost per line, we are enabling organizations to act immediately to serve their communities.”

Unlike consumer-grade data plans, Kajeet Connected Communities is purpose-built for public-interest use, combining low-cost connectivity with actionable insights to help organizations manage usage, control costs, and scale and sustain programs efficiently.

Availability for Kajeet Connected Communities is limited, and organizations are encouraged to enroll while program access and pricing remain available. For more program information and qualification details, visit kajeet.com/connectedcommunities.

Founded in 2003, Kajeet has been a champion for digital equity since the company’s inception, delivering safe, reliable, and affordable connectivity to the communities that need it most. Kajeet provides intelligent connectivity solutions designed specifically for the unique needs of education, libraries, and nonprofit organizations, combining wireless access with enterprise-grade management, security, and support. Powered by the Sentinel® platform, Kajeet enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale connectivity programs with confidence, helping communities access education, health care, workforce resources, and essential services.

